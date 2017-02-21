IPL 2017 Player Auction: Two extremes; Ben Stokes and Ishant Sharma

Why Ben

Genuine all-rounders are a sparse tribe in the world of cricket.The ones you find are either bits and parts one or horribly moody ones (like the West Indian Carlos Brathwaite). This is where Ben Stokes brings his value, who can be in a team sheet solely by virtue of either skill.

As he has shown over the last two years or so, Stokes can consistently impact with bat and ball. He can bat anywhere in the order, just like he can bowl at any time in a match. With the bat in the T20s, he averages 22 (and a strike rate of 134.03) and with the ball 36.40. Add to that his incandescent fielding, and he is a complete package, a captain’s luxury.

Moreover, he has a contagious persona, which can lift the overall morale of the team. He is the first one to raise his arm for any dirty job his captain wants him to perform. With the same readiness and composure, he can accomplish a last-over coup or choke batsmen at the death. Hence, the Rs 14.50 price tag.

Why not Sharma

Ishant has turned up for as many as four IPL franchises, but with none of them could he nail down his place. Apart from a couple of seasons (2011 and 2013) with the Deccan Chargers, he was mostly invisible. His stats illustrate as much—59 wickets from 70 matches, while leaking 8.05 runs a match.

Sharma hasn’t quite grasped the mechanics of bowling in T20s. His natural methods—bowling short of length and shaping it into the right-hander—isn’t rewarding enough. Though, he has developed a decent slower-ball, he has few other variations to be a sought-after entity. His base price (Rs 2 crore) was on the higher side, more so as he brings little else to the table. He can’t clear the ropes or can take jaw-dropping catches. These are same the reasons he isn’t in India’s limited-over equations either.

Another reason could be his injury-prone body. He missed the entire 2012 season through an ankle injury, and even in last year he spent a considerable time in the hospital (chikungunya, finger injury). ENS