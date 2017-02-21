IPL 2017 Player Auction: Twitter set ablaze with over 230K tweets on the auction

Ben Stokes became the hottest topic on social media as he was bagged for Rs 14.5 crores by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Source: IPL) Ben Stokes became the hottest topic on social media as he was bagged for Rs 14.5 crores by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Source: IPL)

#IPLAuction topped worldwide trends on Monday, February 20, across social media websites and platforms. Cricket fans just could not stop talking about record-breaking purchases made across the auction tables. Fans, teams, players, owners and journalists shared their reactions regarding the announcement and other highlights in real-time on Twitter as the tenth edition of the #IPLAuction.

More than 230,000 Tweets related to #IPLAuction were sent in real-time over the one-day, or even lesser, auction. This shows the popularity that the IPL has gained over the years. One of the hottest topics of the auction was the price tag of Rs 14.5 crores of English all-rounder Ben Stokes. He along with compatriot Tymal Mills (Rs 12 crore) made all the noise. Stokes’ price tag of Rs 14.5 crore made him the highest overseas purchase in IPL’s history.

Much to delight of the cricketing fraternity, another piece of history was made at the IPL Auctios as Mohammad Nabi became the first Afghanistan cricketer to join the IPL. The inclusion of Nabi along with fellow teammate Rashid Khan sent social media buzzing as Afghanistan gained representation in the IPL for the first time. Chirag Suri from United Arab Emirates (UAE) also found a franchise in the form of Gujarat Lions who bagged him for Rs 30 lakhs.

FLOODED WITH HAPPINESS TODAY NOT ONLY FOR MYSELF BUT RATHER FOR OUR JUNIOR ROCKING PLAYER #RASHIDARMAN BEING SELECTED FOR @SunRisers. @IPL — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) 20 February 2017

Seriously crazy morning! Thank you for all the messages, can’t wait to join up with everyone at @RCBTweets #PlayBold http://t.co/ew03SkZWAm — Tymal Mills (@tmills15) 20 February 2017

Richard Madley is here with us LIVE as he shares his experiences with us #IPLAuction http://t.co/9SsvuPZuKN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 19 February 2017

Meanwhile, the real-time experience of the #IPLAuction was taken to the next level as 11,000 viewers tuned in to watch Richard Madley share his live video broadcast on Periscope.

The highest activity was at 11.33 AM IST when 460 tweets were sent per minute.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd