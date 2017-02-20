IPL 2017 Player Auction: Rising Pune Supergiants captain Steve Smith welcomes Ben Stokes

Rising Pune Supergiants captain Steve Smith welcomed Ben Stokes into the squad with a tweet. (Source: File) Rising Pune Supergiants captain Steve Smith welcomed Ben Stokes into the squad with a tweet. (Source: File)

Rising Pune Supergiants coughed up Rs 14.5 crore to acquire England all rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes has been the flavour of the season for England with his performances with both bat and ball and it was expected that he won’t be going on the cheap in this year’s IPL Auction.

His soon-to-be team mates at RPS would be happy with the new acquisition and that was expressed on Monday by skipper Steve Smith. “Welcome to Pune @benstokes38 first round is on you!” Smith tweeted after the announcement of Ben Stokes as an RPS player.

Welcome to Pune @benstokes38 first round is on you! — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) 20 February 2017

Steve Smith has replaced MS Dhoni as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiants and Stokes replaced the former Indian skipper as the highest paid player in the squad. Other players acquired by the Pune side are Jaydev Unadkat (30 Lakh), Rahul Chahar (10 Lakh), Saurabh Kumar (10 Lakh), Dan Christian (1 Cr), Milind Tandon (10 Lakh), R Tripathi (10 Lakh), Manoj Tiwary (50 Lakh), Lockie Ferguson.

Stokes’ England team mate Tymal Mills fetched the second highest amount in the auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore was the franchisee that got Mills’ name on their team sheet for a whopping Rs 12 crore.

Ben Stokes has been in stellar form for England of late. In their rather forgettable tour of India, Stokes was practically the only consistent performer for England along with Joe Root the Tests and ODIs and was an important cog for England in the T20 series.

