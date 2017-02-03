IPL 2017 Player Auction on February 20th

Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will see the franchises bid for players under the allotted purse amount available. Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will see the franchises bid for players under the allotted purse amount available.

The player auction of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on February 20th in Bengaluru, it was officially confirmed on Friday.

The venue of the cash-rich league was not much of a reason for contention as much as the date was not being confirmed by the BCCI and the IPL committee. The originally proposed date for the auction was February 4 with reports claiming the date could be between Feb 20 and Feb 25.

There were some reports earlier in the day which said the auction could be shifted from Bengaluru – which had been hosting the bidding affair for three straight years – to Mumbai. But those reports have been brushed off with the news.

BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (COA) have already announced finalised the dates for the tournament with the league starting on April 5 and the final on May 21.

This will be the final year of IPL before the teams overhaul their squads for the 2018 season. The existing player contracts will expire after this season of the league and most players are expected to go under the hammer at a mega auction ahead of the 2018 season. It is yet unclear on what will be the rules and policies on retention of players for the franchises.

The IPL franchises will go into the player auction with a maximum of INR 143.33 Crs purse for 2017 season. The teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought at the auction, said the BCCI media release.

Information of the balance purse and squad formation for the IPL franchises:

Delhi Daredevils

Money spent: Rs. 42.9 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 23.1 crores

Total Players in the squad: 17

Overseas players in the squad: 5

Kings XI Punjab

Money spent: Rs. 42.65 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 23.135crores

Total Players in the squad: 19

Overseas players in the squad: 5

Kolkata Knight Riders

Money spent: Rs. 46.25 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 19.75 crores

Total Players in the squad: 14

Overseas players in the squad: 4

Mumbai Indians

Money spent: Rs. 54.44 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 11.55 crores

Total Players in the squad: 20

Overseas players in the squad: 6

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Money spent: Rs. 53.175 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 12.825 crores

Total Players in the squad: 20

Overseas players in the squad: 8

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Money spent: Rs. 45.1 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 20.9 crores

Total Players in the squad: 17

Overseas players in the squad: 5

Rising Pune Supergiants

Money spent: Rs. 48.5 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 17.5 crores

Total Players in the squad: 17

Overseas players in the squad: 5

Gujarat Lions

Money spent: Rs. 51.65 crores

Balance purse: Rs. 14.35 crores

Total Players in the squad: 16

Overseas players in the squad: 6

