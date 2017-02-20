IPL 2017 Player Auction: Meet the young Indians of the Crorepati Club

Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan (right) was acquired by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore. (Source: File) Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan (right) was acquired by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore. (Source: File)

Each year the IPL auction has a knack of throwing up surprises with regard to the value of Indian players. And like every year this season it is the duo of T Natarajan and Aniket Chowdary who have got the world buzzing with their price tags.

On a day which seems to favour left-armers, Natarajan went to KXIP for Rs 3 crore (300% of his base price) while Aniket Choudhary went to RCB for Rs 2 crores. T Natarajan in the process becomes the highest paid Indian player in this year’s auction.

Born in small village of Chinnappampatti near Salem to a poor family, things are now looking up for Natarajan. The 25-year-old Natarajan is known for his quick speed and is one of the brightest prospects to come up from Tamil Nadu. Till he was 20, Natarajan played only with tennis ball and it seems in this years IPL he will be the dark horse as he his handy at the death with his yorkers. He made his Ranji debut against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in 2015. Natarajan took the third most number of wickets (24) for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2016/17 season.

T Natarajan’s superb bowling against Karnataka earned him plaudits all around. But since his performances at Tamil Nadu premier league (TNPL) he came into the limelight. He took 10 wickets from seven matches with an economy rate of 7.33 and at a strike rate of 16.2 in TNPL 2016/17. In the Inter-State T20 matches he took 4 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 8.29.

Meanwhile, another left-armer who entered the crorepati club was 27-year-old Aniket Choudhary. The uncapped Rajasthan left-arm speedster Aniket Choudhary made news when the Indian team used him to prepare for Mitchell Starc in the Australia series.

He was also roped in during the New Zealand series to help team India counter Trent Boult’s swing. Even in the India A vs Bangladesh tour match, Aniket picked up four wickets to put the hosts in a commanding position. Aniket is currently with the Indian team in Pune.

It may be recalled here that earlier, Aniket was given a contract by Kings XI Punjab in the 2013 edition, but he failed to feature any of the matches. For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, this seems like a good buy, they are in dire need of bowlers but at 20 times his base price of Rs 10 lakh, it is something that will raise eyebrows.

