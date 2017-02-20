IPL 2017 Player Auction Live Updates: All eyes on Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma as teams get ready to bid for 357 players

IPL 2017 Player Auction Live Updates: 357 players to go under hammer. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2017 Player Auction Live Updates: 357 players to go under hammer. (Source: BCCI)

0838 hrs IST: The biggest news that came out before IPL Auction was MS Dhoni. For the first time in IPL, Dhoni will feature as a regular captain after Pune decided to hand over the reigns to Steve Smith

0835 hrs IST: Before they start with the auction, here’s is our list of players who may get picked in the IPL auction but their base price is just weird. There is no explanation for it yet we did it for you – Five players with absurd base prices

0830 hrs IST: While IPL has always been about star players and underdogs, this season isn’t different. But there some players who can catch some eyeballs. Some may get a contract, some may not. Here’s some of them – Lest you forget, we are also here

0825 hrs IST: England cricketers haven’t been supremely successful in IPL apart from performances from Kevin Pietersen and Chris Jordan. Here are the England cricketers who can make it big at this auction – The English to cross the IPL channel

0815 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the IPL Auction from Bangalore. This is the 10th edition of IPL and the auction will have 357 players. The auction will start is just over an hour’s time

IPL is entering its 10th edition and its first step will be the auction. The auction for the 10th edition of IPL 2017 will take place in Bangalore with 357 players registered under capped and uncapped categories. There are international stars and national heroes with different base prices. All the teams will like to get hold of good players for minimal amounts. But the eight teams will have a difficult time as there is a lot to pick from and one may not see some top players being sold. This also becomes a chance for youngsters and Indian uncapped players to get some good money for their cricket abilities.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Pune SuperGaints, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians are the eight teams in this year’s IPL.

