IPL 2017 Player Auction: IPL’s mega-money deals makes headline in foreign media

#IPLAuction topped worldwide trends for yesterday across social media websites and platforms. Cricket fans just could not stop talking about record-breaking purchases made at the auction. While the foreign media organizations lapped up the news of exorbitant amount spent on players and splashed it across their papers and websites, it was English all-rounder Ben Stokes’ price tag Rs 14.5 crore ($2 million) which made all the news. His price tag of 14.5 crore made him the highest overseas purchase in IPL’s history.

While the English media focused on their boys bagging million dollar deals, the Australian and New Zealand media experts analyzed performances of their respective players at the auctions. Meanwhile, other countries which covered the IPL with equal vigour were UAE, Qatar and even neighbours Pakistan.

It was mostly the English players who bagged lucrative deals and made all the noise. England T20 specialist, Tymal Mills, bagged a deal of Rs 12 crores (1.4 million) as he was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. England T20 skipper Eoin Morgan went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore. Among other surprises were the two Afghanistan players, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan who made it to headlines after they were snapped up Sun Risers Hyderabad. Mohammad Nabi was bagged for a base price of Rs 30 lakh while young Rashid Khan went for a whopping Rs 4 crore.

Here are some of the top headlines –

England’s Ben Stokes earns £1.7 million deal at IPL auction to become tournament’s most expensive foreign player – The Telegraph (England)

Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills attract millions at IPL auction – as it happened – Guardian (England)

IPL auction: England star Ben Stokes makes history by landing £1.7million contract – Metro (England)

England pair’s ‘life-changing’ IPL auction – cricket.com.au (Australia)

Afghan cricketers Nabi, Rashid create IPL history – Pakistan Today (Pakistan)

England’s Stokes sold for record $2.16m at IPL auction- Geo.tv (Pakistan)

Taylor overlooked at IPL auction, Anderson and Boult win big-money deals – The New Zealand Herald (nzherald.co.nz) – (New Zealand)

England’s Stokes, Mills hit the jackpot in IPL auction – Gulf Times (Qatar)

