IPL 2017 Player Auction: From Rs 8.5 crore to Rs 1 crore, Pawan Negi’s stock falls dramatically in a year

Pawan Negi has earlier represented now suspended franchise Chennai Super Kings, and having later on represented Delhi Daredevils. (Source: File) Pawan Negi has earlier represented now suspended franchise Chennai Super Kings, and having later on represented Delhi Daredevils. (Source: File)

At the IPL auctions last year, Pawan Negi hogged the limelight with a mind-boggling deal of Rs 8.50 crore to become the costliest Indian buy. Incidentally, he was uncapped at the time. However, fortunes have turned dramatically as the all-rounder was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for just a mere Rs 1 crore, during the auction this year, signifying a dramatic fall of Rs 7.50 crores.

However, Negi’s sharp fall is not surprising if we go buy the records. In the IPL last year, he played eight matches last year scoring 57 runs with a highest score of 19. His bowling figures weren’t impressive either as he went for 84 runs in nine overs picking up only one wicket. His domestic run with Delhi wasn’t great either.

Ever since his debut in the IPL versus Pune Warriors at Feroz Shah Kotla in 2012 Negi has played 29 matches, given away 591 runs and picked up 14 wickets at an average of 42.21. In the same number of matches he has scored 209 runs with the bat with a best of 36. Hence, these records do not speak well for the 24-year-old allrounder.

On Monday, the bidding for Pawan Negi began at Rs 30 lakhs. After some delay, RPS made the first bid. Few franchises were seen getting involved. Gujarat Lions make Rs 55 lakh but just when he was about to be sold, RCB came in at Rs 60 lakh. RCB and Gujarat Lions got into a bidding war which was won by RCB for Rs 1 crore.

RCB will hopefully benefit from the service of Negi who has played in more T20 matches than any other format of the sport. Over time, he has shaped himself as a T20 specialist. Now, with the burden of the price tag gone off RCB may reap the benefits of securing his services.

Negi has earlier represented now suspended franchise Chennai Super Kings, and having later on represented Delhi Daredevils.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd