IPL 2017 Player Auction Stats: Eight teams collectively spend Rs 91.15 crore to buy 66 players

Following is the list of players sold at the IPL auction and spending by each of the eight franchises.
Total players bought at IPL Auction: 66
Cumulative Amount spent by franchises: Rs 91.15 Cr
Number of Indian players bought: 39
Number of Overseas players bought: 27
Max players bought by Franchise: 11 by Gujarat Lions
Min players bought by Franchise: 5 by RCB
Max amount spent by Franchise: Rs 17.20 Crore
Min amount spent by Franchise: Rs 3.85 crore
——————————————————-
Delhi Darevils (9 players for 14.05 crore)
Kagiso Rabada Rs 5 cr
Patrick Cummins Rs 4.5 cr
Angelo Mathews Rs 2 Cr
Corey Anderson Rs 1 cr
Murugan Ashwin Rs 1 Cr
Aditya Tare Rs 25 lakh
Ankeet Bawane, Navdeep Saini, Shasank Singh (All Rs 10 lakh each)
Gujarat Lions (11 players for Rs 3.85 crore)
Jason Roy Rs 1 Cr
Basil Thampy Rs 85 lakh
Manpreet Gony Rs 60 lakh
Nathu Singh Rs 50 lakh
Munaf Patel Rs 30 lakh
Akshdeep Nath, Shubam Agrawal, Tejas Singh Baroka, Chirag Suri, Shelley Shaurya, Pratham Singh, Shelly Shaurya. (All Rs 10 lakh)
Kings XI Punjab (8 players for Rs 9.45 crore)
T Natarajan Rs 3 Crore
Varun Aaron Rs 2.80 Crore
Eoin Morgan Rs 2 Crore
Matt Henry Rs 50 lakh
Martin Guptill Rs 50 lakh
Darren Sammy Rs 30 lakh
Rahul Tewatia Rs 25 lakh
Rinku Singh Rs 10 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders (9 players for 14.35 cr)
Trent Boult Rs 5 Cr
Chris Woakes Rs 4.20 Cr
Nathan Coulter-Nile Rs 3.50 Cr
Rishi Dhawan Rs 55 lakh
Darren Bravo Rs 50 lakh
Rovman Powell Rs 30 lakh
Sayan Ghosh, R. Sanjay Yadav , Ishank Jaggi (All Rs 10 lakh)
Mumbai Indians (7 players for Rs 8.20 crore)
Karn Sharma Rs 3.20 Cr
Krishnappa Gowtham Rs 2 Cr
Mitchell Johnson Rs 2 Cr
Asela Gunarathna Rs 30 lakh
Saurabh Tiwary Rs 30 lakh
Nicolas Pooran Rs 30 lakh
Kulwant Khejroliya Rs 10 lakh
Rising Pune Supergiants (Rs 17.20 crore for 9 players)
Ben Stokes Rs 14.50 Crore
Dan Christian Rs 1 Crore
Manoj Tiwary Rs 50 lakh
Lockie Ferguson Rs 50 lakh
Jaydev Unadkat Rs 30 lakh
Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Milind Tandon, Rahul Ajay Tripathi (all Rs 10 lakh)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (5 players for Rs 15.40 Cr)
Tymal Mills Rs 12 Cr
Aniket Choudhary Rs 2 Cr
Pawan Negi Rs 1 Cr
Billy Stanlake Rs 30 lakh
Praveen Dubey Rs 10 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 players for Rs 8.65 Crore)
Rashid Khan Arman Rs 4 Cr
Mohammed Siraj Rs 2.60 Cr
Eklavya Dwivedi Rs 75 lakh
Chris Jordan Rs 50 lakh
Mohammad Nabi Rs 30 lakh
Ben Laughlin Rs 30 lakh
Pravin Tambe, Tanmay Agarwal (both Rs 10 lakh).