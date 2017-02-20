IPL 2017 Player Auction Stats: Eight teams collectively spend Rs 91.15 crore to buy 66 players

Gujarat Lions bought the most number of players (11) in the IPL player auction. (Source: PTI) Gujarat Lions bought the most number of players (11) in the IPL player auction. (Source: PTI)

Following is the list of players sold at the IPL auction and spending by each of the eight franchises.

Total players bought at IPL Auction: 66

Cumulative Amount spent by franchises: Rs 91.15 Cr

Number of Indian players bought: 39

Number of Overseas players bought: 27

Max players bought by Franchise: 11 by Gujarat Lions

Min players bought by Franchise: 5 by RCB

Max amount spent by Franchise: Rs 17.20 Crore

Min amount spent by Franchise: Rs 3.85 crore

Delhi Darevils (9 players for 14.05 crore)

Kagiso Rabada Rs 5 cr

Patrick Cummins Rs 4.5 cr

Angelo Mathews Rs 2 Cr

Corey Anderson Rs 1 cr

Murugan Ashwin Rs 1 Cr

Aditya Tare Rs 25 lakh

Ankeet Bawane, Navdeep Saini, Shasank Singh (All Rs 10 lakh each)

Gujarat Lions (11 players for Rs 3.85 crore)

Jason Roy Rs 1 Cr

Basil Thampy Rs 85 lakh

Manpreet Gony Rs 60 lakh

Nathu Singh Rs 50 lakh

Munaf Patel Rs 30 lakh

Akshdeep Nath, Shubam Agrawal, Tejas Singh Baroka, Chirag Suri, Shelley Shaurya, Pratham Singh, Shelly Shaurya. (All Rs 10 lakh)

Kings XI Punjab (8 players for Rs 9.45 crore)

T Natarajan Rs 3 Crore

Varun Aaron Rs 2.80 Crore

Eoin Morgan Rs 2 Crore

Matt Henry Rs 50 lakh

Martin Guptill Rs 50 lakh

Darren Sammy Rs 30 lakh

Rahul Tewatia Rs 25 lakh

Rinku Singh Rs 10 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (9 players for 14.35 cr)

Trent Boult Rs 5 Cr

Chris Woakes Rs 4.20 Cr

Nathan Coulter-Nile Rs 3.50 Cr

Rishi Dhawan Rs 55 lakh

Darren Bravo Rs 50 lakh

Rovman Powell Rs 30 lakh

Sayan Ghosh, R. Sanjay Yadav , Ishank Jaggi (All Rs 10 lakh)

Mumbai Indians (7 players for Rs 8.20 crore)

Karn Sharma Rs 3.20 Cr

Krishnappa Gowtham Rs 2 Cr

Mitchell Johnson Rs 2 Cr

Asela Gunarathna Rs 30 lakh

Saurabh Tiwary Rs 30 lakh

Nicolas Pooran Rs 30 lakh

Kulwant Khejroliya Rs 10 lakh

Rising Pune Supergiants (Rs 17.20 crore for 9 players)

Ben Stokes Rs 14.50 Crore

Dan Christian Rs 1 Crore

Manoj Tiwary Rs 50 lakh

Lockie Ferguson Rs 50 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat Rs 30 lakh

Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Milind Tandon, Rahul Ajay Tripathi (all Rs 10 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (5 players for Rs 15.40 Cr)

Tymal Mills Rs 12 Cr

Aniket Choudhary Rs 2 Cr

Pawan Negi Rs 1 Cr

Billy Stanlake Rs 30 lakh

Praveen Dubey Rs 10 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 players for Rs 8.65 Crore)

Rashid Khan Arman Rs 4 Cr

Mohammed Siraj Rs 2.60 Cr

Eklavya Dwivedi Rs 75 lakh

Chris Jordan Rs 50 lakh

Mohammad Nabi Rs 30 lakh

Ben Laughlin Rs 30 lakh

Pravin Tambe, Tanmay Agarwal (both Rs 10 lakh).