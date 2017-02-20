IPL 2017 Player Auction: Complete squad list with price

Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat were bought by Rising Pune Supergiants while Karn Sharma will join Mumbai Indians. Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat were bought by Rising Pune Supergiants while Karn Sharma will join Mumbai Indians.

Going into the IPL auctions this year, each team could have a maximum of 27 players including nine overseas players. So a maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, could be bought at the auction. Despite having limited resources, all the teams had their strategies in place and filled their required slots and played it safe.

And like every other season, there were big buys and some surprises. However, one of the biggest surprising elements was the inclusion of two Afghanistan players and one UAE cricketer into two different franchises.

The highlight of the auction was the bidding of Ben Stokes, who became the most expensive overseas player in IPL as he was bought by the Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs.14.5 crore. Fellow England pacer, Tymal Mills, was the second highest buy at Rs. 12 Crore. Meanwhile, among the local talent it was Thangarasu Natarajan who raked in the highest amount of money as he was sold to KXIP for Rs 3 crores. Behind him were fellow Indian pacer Aniket Chowdhary and K Gowtham.

At the end of the day a total of 66 players were sold with Rs 91.15 crores spent for them. We now take a look at the updated squads which will lock horns against each other at the tenth edition of the IPL, beggining from the 5th of April.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Player added: Tanmay Agarwal (10 Lakhs), Mohammad Nabi (30 Lakh), Ekalavya Dwivedi (75 Lakh), Rashid Khan (4 Cr), Pravin Tambe (10 Lakh), Chris Jordan (50 Lakh), Ben Laughlin (30 Lakh), Mohammed Siraj (2.60 Cr)

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Players Added: Pawan Negi (1 Cr), Tymal Mills (12 Cr), Aniket Choudhary (INR 2 Cr), Praveen Dubey (10 Lakh), Billy Stanlake (30 Lakh)

Players retained: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, S Aravind, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

Rising Pune Supergiants:

Player added: Ben Stokes (14.50 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (30 Lakh), Rahul Chahar (10 Lakh), Saurabh Kumar (10 Lakh), Dan Christian (1 Cr), Milind Tandon (10 Lakh), R Tripathi (10 Lakh), Manoj Tiwary (50 Lakh), Lockie Ferguson (50 Lakh)

Players retained: MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Adam Zampa, Jaskaran Singh, Baba Aparajith, Deepak Chahar, Usman Khawaja, Mayank Agarwal.

Gujarat Lions:

Players added: Nathu Singh (50 Lakh), Basil Thampy (85 Lakh), Tejas Singh Baroka (10 Lakhs), Manpreet Gony (60 Lakhs), Jason Roy (1 Cr), Munaf Patel (30 Lakh), Chirag Suri (10 Lakh), Shelly Shaurya (10 Lakh), Shubham Agrawal (10 Lakh), Pratham Singh (10 Lakh), Aksh Deep Nath (10 Lakh)

Players retained: Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Players added: Trent Boult (5 Cr), Chris Woakes (4.20 Cr), Rishi Dhawan (55 Lakh), Nathan Coulter-Nile (3.5 Cr), Rovman Powell (30 Lakh), R Sanjay Yadav (10 Lakh), Ishank Jaggi (10 Lakh), Darren Bravo (50 Lakh), Sayan Ghosh (10 Lakh)

Players retained: Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajput, Andre Russell

Mumbai Indians:

Players added: Nicholas Pooran (30 Lakh), Mitchell Johnson (2 Cr), K Gowtham (2 Cr), Karn Sharma (3.2 Cr), Saurabh Tiwary (30 Lakh), A Gunarathna (30 Lakh), K Khejroliya (10 Lakh)

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Delhi Daredevils:

Players added: Angelo Mathews (2 Cr), Corey Anderson (1 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (5 Cr), Pat Cummins (4.50 Cr), Ankit Bawne (INR 10 Lakhs), Aditya Tare (25 Lakhs), Murugan Ashwin (1 Cr), Navdeep Saini (10 lakh), Shashank Singh (10 Lakh)

Players retained: JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Kings XI Punjab:

Players added: Eoin Morgan (2 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (25 Lakhs), T Natarajan (3 Cr), Matt Henry (50 Lakhs), Varun Aaron (2.80 Cr), Martin Guptill (50 Lakh), Darren Sammy (30 Lakh), Rinku Singh (10 Lakh)

Players retained: David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, M Vijay, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla.

For a comprehensive list of the players, go to http://www.iplt20.com/playerauction

