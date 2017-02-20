IPL 2017 Player Auction Complete List, Price: Ben Stokes goes to RPS for Rs. 14.5 crore, Eoin Morgan to KXIP for Rs 2 crore

IPL 2017 Player Auction would prove pivotal in shaping up how teams perform in IPL 10. (Source: IPL) IPL 2017 Player Auction would prove pivotal in shaping up how teams perform in IPL 10. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2017 Player Auction saw some breathtaking action inside the plush hotel rooms as the franchises got ready for the tenth edition of the league. With the league starting on April 5, teams use the auction as a launchpad to decide their strategy for the season in terms of players required and areas they need to improve upon.

In the player auction, 357 players including 130 overseas players will go under the hammer. The pool comprises 62 batsmen, 117 bowlers, 148 all-rounders and 30 wicket-keepers. 227 uncapped players are also waiting to make their debut this season with six players from Associate countries.

Here is the list of players sold in the IPL 2017 Auction and where they’re headed

Chris Jordan goes unsold

Sean Abbott goes unsold

Corey Anderson sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 1 crore

Ben Stokes sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs. 14.50 crores

Irfan Pathan goes unsold

Angelo Mathews sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2 crores

Pawan Negi sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1 crore

Saurabh Tiwary goes unsold

Ross Taylor goes unsold

Alex Hales goes unsold

Faiz Fazal goes unsold

Jason Roy goes unsold

Eoin Morgan sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 2 crore

Martin Guptill goes unsold

(This list will be updated as the IPL Auction goes on)

CURRENT SQUADS:

Delhi Daredevils:

JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Gujarat Lions:

Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah.

Kings XI Punjab:

David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, M Vijay, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajput.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Rising Pune Supergiants:

MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Adam Zampa, Jaskaran Singh, Baba Aparajith, Deepak Chahar, Usman Khawaja, Mayank Agarwal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, S Aravind, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sunrisers Hyderabad:



Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar.

