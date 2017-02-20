IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes worth every penny spent by Pune Supergiants

Ben Stokes became the highest international player in the IPL, surpassing Shane Watson’s mark of Rs 9.5 crore. Ben Stokes became the highest international player in the IPL, surpassing Shane Watson’s mark of Rs 9.5 crore.

Before Ben Stokes went under the hammer at the auction, there was quite a buzz as to how much he would fetch. And for sure he lived up to the expectations as the Rising Pune Supergiants bought him for a whopping 14.5 crore.

So is he worth the money spent is the question that will be one everyone’s lips? Seems pretty much like it, as he brings more than just his all-round skills on the table for the Pune franchise.

The Supergiants, after finishing second last in 2016 had a pretty one-dimensional squad. They struggled last season especially in areas where someone who could finish the innings and also contribute with the bat. With Dhoni also coming up the order now, RPS were in desperate need for someone who could finish the innings. A couple of overseas allrounders was the order of the day as back up for the injury-prone Mitchell Marsh. Hence Ben Stokes seems to fit the bill perfectly.

If we take a look at statistics, in T20’s he boasts of an incredible strike rate of 136.17 with the bat. With the ball he has taken 32 T20 wickets at an average of 36.40, and has a pretty good career economy rate of 8.60. In the recently concluded series against India Ben Stokes showed what exactly he is capable of as he sported one of the best economy rate at 8.18

At the auctions it all started with the Mumbai Indians and RCB starting the bidding for him as his price went past 4 crores. With the Delhi Daredevils jumping in, his price touched 8 crore. Then as the Kings XI?Punjab, along with Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the party, Stokes’ price soared past 13 crores. When finally to everyone’s surprise, Rising Pune Supergiants bid and it has touched Rs 13.5 crores and finally went to them for Rs 14.5 crore. He became the highest international player in the IPL, surpassing Shane Watson’s mark of Rs 9.5 crore.