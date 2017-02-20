IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes’ wages rival that of English Premier League superstars

There was quite a buzz as to how much Ben Stokes would fetch before he went under the hammer at the auction. (Source: Express Photo) There was quite a buzz as to how much Ben Stokes would fetch before he went under the hammer at the auction. (Source: Express Photo)

The story of the day at the IPL auctions of 2017 was that of Ben Stokes. Before Stokes went under the hammer at the auction, there was quite a buzz as to how much he would fetch. And for sure he lived up to the expectations as the Rising Pune Supergiants bought him for a whopping 14.5 crore, (£1.7m.)

If we now compare this amount with the what top football stars of the English Premier League earn, then Stokes is not far behind the likes of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In fact, he also manages to eclipse some of them.

The IPL is an eight week tournament and assuming Stokes plays the entire tournament, his weekly salary comes around £218,000 per week. This is nearly at par with wages of some of the top premier league stars like Eden Hazard who bags £220,000 per week.

It is more than that of David Silva (£200,000), Mesut Özil (£190,000), Raheem Sterling (£180,000), Cesc Fabregas (£170,000), Kevin de Bruyne (£170,000) and John Terry (£160,000).

Other top stars with whom Stokes’ salary is comparable include Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney whose weekly wages stand at a staggering £260,000, which is £42,000 more than Stokes’ pay check. His team mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives £220,000 per week. Meanwhile, the highest paid premier league star is Paul Pogba who bags £290,000 per week which is again £72,000 more than that of Stokes.

Hence, it can be said that the IPL is surely giving the EPL a run for it’s money.

It may be recalled here that Stokes had a base price of Rs 2 crores (£240,000) before the bidding war. As he finally went for Rs 14.5 crore, he became the most expensive international player in the IPL, surpassing Shane Watson’s mark of Rs 9.5 crore. His fee overtakes that of former England duo Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff, who were sold for $1.55m (£1.1m) each in 2009.

