IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Rising Pune Supergiants for a whooping Rs 14.50 crore

England’s big hitting batsman Ben Stokes joined Rising Pune Supergiants after he was snapped up for Rs. 14.50 crore in the IPL 2017 Player Auction that was conducted at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru.

Stokes entered the auction at the maximum base price of Rs. 2 crore and even before the bidding could commence, there were takers for him. The bidding war saw Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiants battle it out for his services. After early bidding contest between DD, MI and SRH, RPS entered the foray by bidding for Rs. 13.50 crore and then upped their effort with Rs. 14.50 crore which proved to be the final price.

In the process, he has become the most expensive overseas player edging fellow England players Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen who had drawn top money in 2009.

