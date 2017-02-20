IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes becomes most expensive overseas player, Twitterati reacts to his Rs 14.5 crore bid

Menu
IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes edged fellow England player Andrew Flintoff in becoming the most expensive overseas player.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:February 20, 2017 11:10 am
ben-stokes-m Ben Stokes became the most expensive overseas player. (Source: File)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been snapped by Rising Puner Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.50 crore and becomes the most expensive overseas player. Stokes, making his IPL debut, entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad battled it out for his services, while Pune entered the foray by bidding for Rs. 13.50 cr and then upped their effort with Rs. 14.50 cr which proved to be the final price.

He became the most expensive player by edging former England players Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen and Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell. The England all-rounder will play with MS Dhoni, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis. However, Stokes’ purchase has raised several questions as he won’t be available for the entire season.

Also, Tymal Mills, England bowler, was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 12 crore while Indian cricketer Pawan Negi, who played for Delhi Daredevils last season, joins RCB for Rs 1 crore.

Delhi bought three overseas players — Kagiso Rabada (Rs 5crore), Angelo Mathews (Rs 2 crore), Corey Anderson (Rs 1 crore).

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 Crore while Kolkata Knight Riders bought New Zealand pacers Trent Boult for Rs 5 crore.

Gujarat Lions are yet to buy any player in the IPL player auction.

With the Rs. 14.50 crore spent by RPS, Pune left their purse to only Rs. 3 crore.

