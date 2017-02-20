IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes becomes most expensive overseas player, Twitterati reacts to his Rs 14.5 crore bid

Ben Stokes became the most expensive overseas player. (Source: File) Ben Stokes became the most expensive overseas player. (Source: File)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been snapped by Rising Puner Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.50 crore and becomes the most expensive overseas player. Stokes, making his IPL debut, entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad battled it out for his services, while Pune entered the foray by bidding for Rs. 13.50 cr and then upped their effort with Rs. 14.50 cr which proved to be the final price.

He became the most expensive player by edging former England players Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen and Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell. The England all-rounder will play with MS Dhoni, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis. However, Stokes’ purchase has raised several questions as he won’t be available for the entire season.

Also, Tymal Mills, England bowler, was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 12 crore while Indian cricketer Pawan Negi, who played for Delhi Daredevils last season, joins RCB for Rs 1 crore.

Delhi bought three overseas players — Kagiso Rabada (Rs 5crore), Angelo Mathews (Rs 2 crore), Corey Anderson (Rs 1 crore).

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 Crore while Kolkata Knight Riders bought New Zealand pacers Trent Boult for Rs 5 crore.

Gujarat Lions are yet to buy any player in the IPL player auction.

Just for the fans of @BBL and @thePSLt20 to understand Ben Stokes price of $2.8 mill. His salary is twice the salary cap of each League! 🍾 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 20 February 2017

Has to be the best morning for UK’s economy post #brexit 26.5 crores between #BenStokes & #TymalMills and 2crores for Morgan #IPLAuction — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 20 February 2017

Was expecting big money for @benstokes38 but this is a lot! Will have pressure on him to win games for #RPS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 20 February 2017

Ben stokes economy rate as bowler in T20Is is 9.03. Hope he doesn’t turn out to be an illusory allrounder for RPS. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 20 February 2017

Looks like everyone’s saving up for @benstokes38 #IPLAuction 😀 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) 20 February 2017

With the Rs. 14.50 crore spent by RPS, Pune left their purse to only Rs. 3 crore.

