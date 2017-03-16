IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians’ home games tickets go live

Starting March 22, tickets will be available for purchase through various other online payment modes. Starting March 22, tickets will be available for purchase through various other online payment modes.

Mumbai Indians on Thursday commenced the online ticket sales for its home games in the upcoming VIVO Indian Premier League 2017.

As Mumbai Indians’ official partner, JioMoney brings an exclusive six-day window for its users and Mumbai Indians fans. Starting from Thursday till 21 March, Mumbai Indians’ fans, using JioMoney, can be among the first to book vantage seats for the team’s home matches at the Wankhede Stadium, a media release said.

Starting March 22, tickets will be available for purchase through various other online payment modes.

Mumbai Indians’ third home game on April 16 against Gujarat Lions is dedicated to Reliance Foundation Education For All (EFA) where Mumbai Indians reserve the entire stadium for its NGO partners underprivileged children.

Tickets are priced from Rs 800 (Sunil Gavaskar Stand) to Rs 8,000 (Sachin Tendulkar hospitality Stand), while the corporate box tickets range between Rs 12000 to Rs 30000, it added.

The commencement date for box office ticket sales will be announced later.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will kick off the season against Pune on April 6 in an away match.

