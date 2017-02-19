IPL 2017: MS Dhoni sacked as captain of Rising Pune Supergiants

MS Dhoni led side Rising Pune Supergiants finished at seventh place in the ninth edition of IPL. (Source: File) MS Dhoni led side Rising Pune Supergiants finished at seventh place in the ninth edition of IPL. (Source: File)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former Indian skipper, is not going to lead Rising Puner Supergiants in the upcoming edition of IPL 7. As per ANI, Dhoni has been sacked as captain after the team management expressed unhappiness with his leadership. Dhoni captained Pune in their debut season last year, where the team managed to win just five of their 14 games and finished seventh in the points table.

Australian skipper Steve Smith is going to take over the reigns from Dhoni as the franchise aims to turn around their fortunes in their second campaign. Smith played eight matches for Pune where he scored 270 runs.

Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain, had managed just 284 runs from 12 innings with only one half-century to his name.

The right-handed batsman captained Chennai Super Kings for eight seasons before the team was suspended for two years. Under his captaincy, Super Kings won IPL in 2010 and 2011 while led his side to win the Champions League in 2010 and 2014.

It was the first time under his captaincy that a team failed to make it into the knockout stage. Last season’s score was his lowest score in the history of IPL.

