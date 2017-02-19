IPL 2017: MS Dhoni removed as Rising Pune Supergiants captain, here’s how Twitterati reacted to the news

MS Dhoni had a disappointing season last year as he just managed to score 284 runs from 12 innings. MS Dhoni had a disappointing season last year as he just managed to score 284 runs from 12 innings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful captain in the history of IPL, has been removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni, who led Pune in their debut season, will handover the role to Australian skipper Steve Smith.

With just five wins and nine losses in their campaign, Dhoni led side languished in the bottom at seventh place, two points ahead of Kings XI Punjab. Dhoni had a disappointing season where he just managed to score 284 runs from 12 innings with one fifty plus score to his name. Smith, who takes over from Dhoni, had played eight matches where he had scored 270 runs with a century to his credit.

Dhoni has been the captain in each of the past nine seasons of the tournament so far, leading Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and taking charge of Pune in 2016. With Dhoni as captain, Super Kings won IPL in 2010 and 2011 while he also helped his side win the Champions League in 2010 and 2014.

Steve Smith as captain? Wary of having overseas skippers in the IPL if there’s an Indian alternative available. RPS has Rahane-Ashwin #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 February 2017

Steve Smith is a great captain, great cricketer.. but by no means he can be a better capatain than Dhoni in the IPL ! — Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) 19 February 2017

if Pune Super Giants is not happy with Dhoni’s captaincy, I’m sure they will never be happy ! good luck for the tournament .. — Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) 19 February 2017

MS Dhoni captaincy record in IPL: 143 Match, 83 Won, 59 Lost, 1 NR.

Steve Smith captaincy record in IPL: 9 Match, 6 Won, 3 Lost. #IPL2017 — Dharmendra Pant (@DMPant) 19 February 2017

No MS DHONI, no support for @RPSupergiants

Waiting for @ChennaiIPL — Rehan Raees (@RehanRaees7) 19 February 2017

MS Dhoni the legend captain ab smith ke under mein wo bhi india mein or ipl mein 😢😢 stupid decision boycott pune — Ankit dixit (@Ankitdi37649688) 19 February 2017

Dhoni has expressed intention to help Smith and the side in achieving their goals when the season begins on April 5.

