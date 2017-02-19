IPL 2017: MS Dhoni removed as Rising Pune Supergiants captain, here’s how Twitterati reacted to the news

Menu
Steve Smith takes over as Rising Pune Supergiants captain as the franchise decided to replace MS Dhoni after a disappointing last season.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 19, 2017 2:35 pm
Rising Pune Supergiants during Practice Session at PCA MS Dhoni had a disappointing season last year as he just managed to score 284 runs from 12 innings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful captain in the history of IPL, has been removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni, who led Pune in their debut season, will handover the role to Australian skipper Steve Smith.

With just five wins and nine losses in their campaign, Dhoni led side languished in the bottom at seventh place, two points ahead of Kings XI Punjab. Dhoni had a disappointing season where he just managed to score 284 runs from 12 innings with one fifty plus score to his name. Smith, who takes over from Dhoni, had played eight matches where he had scored 270 runs with a century to his credit.

Dhoni has been the captain in each of the past nine seasons of the tournament so far, leading Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and taking charge of Pune in 2016. With Dhoni as captain, Super Kings  won IPL in 2010 and 2011 while he also helped his side win the Champions League in 2010 and 2014.

Dhoni has expressed intention to help Smith and the side in achieving their goals when the season begins on April 5.

