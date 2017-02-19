IPL 2017: MS Dhoni losing Rising Pune Supergiants captaincy unexpected but logical

It may be the first time that MS Dhoni plays in the IPL without captaining a side. (Source: twitter) It may be the first time that MS Dhoni plays in the IPL without captaining a side. (Source: twitter)

It seems 2017 is a year of firsts for MS Dhoni. The recentently concluded ODI and T20I series against Englang was the first in decade that he played as only a part of the eleven and not as the leader of the group. And now, as it has emerged, it may also be the first year in which Dhoni won’t be captaining an IPL team.

At least that is what it looks like for now with some reports emerging saying that the 2011 World Cup winning captain has been sacked as skipper of the IPL side Rising Pune Supergiants while others claim that the has stepped down. Whatever may be the case, it looks clear now that Dhoni won’t be leading the Supergiants. Reports also indicated that he expressed his support for Steve Smith, the man who is touted to replace him in that position.

The Supergiants had pulled off a coup of sorts last season, when they managed to bag MS Dhoni as the former Indian captain was in the market after the suspension of the Chennai Super Kings. He was part of a squad that boasted names such as Kevin Pietersen, Faf du Plessis, R Ashwin and Steve Smith. Despite this, they finished seventh in their first season. While the likes of Pietersen and Du Plessis had to withdraw early due to injuries, Dhoni himself was not in the best of form with the bat. He managed only 284 runs in the entire tournament, the least he has managed in a year throughout his IPL career. The only time he looked like his usual self was when he smashed 64 runs against Kings XI Punjab to save the Supergiants from a bottom-placed finish.

Compared to the extraordinary success that he enjoyed with the Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2016 remains a black mark in Dhoni’s career in the glitzy domestic league. He under performed as a batsman while his captaincy certainly can be put under a question mark considering the position that the Supergiants managed to finish in at the end of the season.

But Dhoni losing his captaincy in the IPL isn’t something that could have been expected. Even in the case of captaining the national team, calls for Dhoni to step down as ODI skipper was more due to the emergence of Virat Kohli as a viable candidate than the former’s dwindling record. It is also important to note that Kohli has led India to convincing victories against England as captain since, with one of those victories coming on the back of a whirlwind innings that Dhoni played along with Yuvraj Singh.

“Dhoni has not stepped down. We have appointed Steve Smith as the skipper for the upcoming season. Frankly speaking, we did not have a good last season and we wanted someone young to lead the side and revamp it ahead of the upcoming season 10,” is what RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka said about the decision. There are other reports saying that Dhoni had stepped down himself and made way for his successor. No matter what, one thing is for sure now, this will be the first year that MS Dhoni plays in the IPL without leading a side.

