IPL 2017: Happy that MS Dhoni isn’t captain because Kings XI Punjab can now beat Rising Pune Supergiants, says Virender Sehwag

The decision of Rising Pune Supergiants to replace MS Dhoni as captain with Australian Steve Smith for this year’s IPL which begins on April 5 hasn’t gone down well with fans and former cricketers across the country. Though one person who is happy about it is, former Indian opener and head of cricket operations for KXIP, Virender Sehwag.

“I am happy that he isn’t captain because maybe now my team, Kings XI Punjab, can beat this Pune team,” said Sehwag in a recent interview. “On a serious note, I believe that this is an internal decision of the franchise but he is one of the best-ever captains India has ever had,” Sehwag further added.

Overall, Dhoni’s IPL record is phenomenal. Out of the 143 IPL matches he has played, he has scored 3271 runs in them at an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 138.95. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings had won the IPL title in 2010 and 2011, and also the Champions League T20 crown in 2010 and 2014. However, under his captaincy, last year, RPS’ performance was woeful.

Meanwhile, Rising Pune Supergiants owner Sanjiv Goenka has defended the franchise’s decision to remove Dhoni as captain for the upcoming 10th edition of the Indian Premier League. Deeming it as a difficult decision to remove Dhoni, the owner of the franchise felt that it needed a young captain.

35-year-old Dhoni, who quit Test cricket in 2014, stepped down as India’s limited-overs captain last month, having led the team to World Cup triumphs in both the 20-overs and 50-overs format.

Meanwhile, Smith, 27, is considered as one of the best batsmen among the current generation. Smith has been part of several IPL franchises in the past with stints with Pune Warriors, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore

