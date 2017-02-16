IPL 2017: Mohammad Kaif joins Gujarat Lions as assistant coach

Mohammad Kaif will work with Gujarat Lions head coach and former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge. (Source: File) Mohammad Kaif will work with Gujarat Lions head coach and former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge. (Source: File)

Mohammad Kaif joins Gujarat Lions as their new assistant coach for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Kaif, who last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012, will work with former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge. The lions topped the points table in the previous edition of the tournament but were unable to go all the way.

The former Indian cricketer played 29 IPL matches, where he managed to score 259 runs. Kaif made his IPL debut under Rajasthan Royals, where the right-handed batsman was bought $675,000, however, he was later axed for his poor form.

He was later bought by Kings XI Punjab and played the third edition of the tournament under KXIP while he played his last T20 match for RCB in 2012.

Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal welcomed the former Indian cricketer into the support staff. “Welcome to the Lion’s Den,” tweeted the franchise owner.

“Glad to be a part of such an exciting group of boys and a wonderful management. Looking forward to ensure,” tweeted Kaif.

The Lions play two times winner Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener on April 7 while their second encounter will be against the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9.

The 36-year old cricketer played 125 ODI matches for India where he scored 2753 runs.

