Mitchell Marsh to miss out for Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017: Reports

Mitchell Marsh had to leave IPL 2016 mid-way with a side strain. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell Marsh had to leave IPL 2016 mid-way with a side strain. (Source: BCCI)

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to miss the tenth edition of the Indian premier League. Marsh’s absence will surely be a big blow to his franchise Rising Pune SuperGiants (RPS). Marsh, who was a part of the Australian squad during the second Test against India in Bangalore, before the 25-year old was ruled out of the remaining two-Tests due to an shoulder injury.

Cricket Australia on Monday tweeted that the cricketer faces a lengthy absence due to injury. However the cricket board didn’t disclose the duration of time that he is likely to miss

For the Rising Pune Supergiants it is a big blow as they were hoping to perform better in the upcoming IPL season after finishing seventh in the league table in the previous edition.

Marsh has performed well in the IPL since his debut in 2010 and could have provided the stability in the middle of the batting order. Added to that are his bowling skills which could have been handy for Pune SuperGiants.

Mitchell, who is back in Australia now and will be visiting a specialist next week, had to leave IPL 2016 mid-way with a side strain.

Earlier Australia’s physiotherapist David Beakley had said, “Mitchell has been playing with a shoulder injury for most of the summer,”. “We have been managing (it) up until now but unfortunately it has progressively deteriorated to a point where he is unable to function at the level required.”

It may be recalled here that Marsh was injured during the IPL 9 as well and went home after being ruled out with a side strain.

