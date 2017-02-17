IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab rope in Mithun Manhas as assistant coach

The new support staff team of Kings XI for season 10 will also include Amit Tyagi as the new Physiotherapist and Manoj Kumar as the team’s Yoga Instructor. (Source: File) The new support staff team of Kings XI for season 10 will also include Amit Tyagi as the new Physiotherapist and Manoj Kumar as the team’s Yoga Instructor. (Source: File)

Mithun Manhas and J Arun Kumar has been roped in as the assistant coach and batting coach by Kings XI Punjab respectively for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The new support staff team of Kings XI for season 10 will also include Amit Tyagi as the new Physiotherapist and Manoj Kumar as the team’s Yoga Instructor.

R Sridhar will continue as fielding coach along with Nishant Thakur who takes care of strength and conditioning and Naresh Kumar who is the team masseur.

The support staff will be working in tandem with former India opener Virender Sehwag, who will mentor the team for the tournament.

Sehwag, Director – Cricket Operations and Brand Ambassador, Kings XI Punjab, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mithun, J Arun, Amit and Manoj onboard. I truly believe they will add value and strength to the squad.

“We are looking forward to working with each other and having a great tournament ahead.”

Commenting on the announcement, Promoters, Kings XI Punjab said, “We would like to welcome the team’s new coaches to the Kings XI Punjab family and are confident that our new support staff will help the boys play a better brand of cricket altogether. All of them are seasoned professionals and will enable the team to do their best this season.”

Mithun is a first class all-rounder who has played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and was previously associated with Chennai Super Kings, Pune Warriors and Delhi Daredevils. J Arun Kumar has coached Karnataka for Ranji Trophy and has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.