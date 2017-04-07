IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards have a musical session together

Sachin Tendulkar spends fun time with Viv Richards. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar spends fun time with Viv Richards. (Source: Instagram)

Former Indian batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a picture alongside legendary West Indian all rounder, Viv Richards while Sachin is currently engaged in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as part of the Mumbai Indians team management, Richards is currently on a visit to India.

Both of them met as Sachin unveiled his song, ‘Cricketwali Beat Pe’. the song is composed by Shamir Tandon. It features Tendulkar and singer Sonu Nigam’s vocals. However, during the meet Sachin seems to have had a jam session with cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards. Richards was also invited at Tendulkar’s house in Mumbai as the West Indies cricket legend arrived in Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar shared the image with the caption, “Testing out each other’s musical skills. Always special to meet my batting hero.”

Sir Vivian Richards was quick to reply with, “Had an amazing evening catching up with the master of cricket himself, @sachin_rt.”

Meanwhile, after retirement Sachin has been involved in various off the field activities. His film, Sachin: A billion dreams, is also slated for a release soon. Earlier, on first day of the ongoing Indian Premier League, The Master Blaster was felicitated by Rajeev Shukla.

“I can’t believe that IPL has completed 10 years. This is a big achievement and it would not have been possible without the support of spectators. When IPL was announced in 2007 and when we played for the first time in 2008, honestly, I never thought IPL will be so big,” said the former Indian cricketer.

“It is a matter of pride that in India a big tournament like IPL has happened and which the whole world has taken notice of. I thought it won’t be as competitive as it is right now. But as the tournament progressed, its competitiveness, its competitive juice inside, sportsmanship, have gone to a different level,” said Tendulkar.

“The spectators are enjoying. The best part of IPL is that cricket has gone to those countries which has got nothing to do with cricket. That has happened due to IPL,” he added.

