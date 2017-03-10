IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell selected as captain of Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell has been playing for the Kings XI Punjab since 2014. (Source: PTI) Glenn Maxwell has been playing for the Kings XI Punjab since 2014. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab announced that Glenn Maxwell has been selected as their captain for IPL 10. Maxwell, who is known for his power hitting particularly in the T20 format for Australia. He first played in the IPL as part of the Delhi Daredevils in 2012. He was later bid by Mumbai Indians in 2013 for $1 million, the most expensive buy that year. He then joined Punjab in 2015 and was an integral part of the squad that reached the final that year.

Maxwell is one of the most dangerous batsmen in limited overs cricket alongwith being a handy all rounder. His 56 ball century against Sri Lanka at the SCG, in the 2015 World Cup is the fastest by any Australian in ODI cricket and the second fastest in the history of the tournament. Apart from this, he is also a great fielder, thus making him vital to any ODI and T20 side.

