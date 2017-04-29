Delhi: Amid IPL 2017 season, death of a worker causes furore at Kotla

Ratan’s death has now triggered a series allegations with many at Kotla saying the 48-year-old was merely moving the TV set to the store room. Ratan’s death has now triggered a series allegations with many at Kotla saying the 48-year-old was merely moving the TV set to the store room.

IN THE midst of the frenetic IPL season, the death of a DDCA worker has created furore at the Ferozshah Kotla. It all began with a video that emerged on Tuesday night and was widely-circulated in Delhi’s cricket circles. The clip from the close-circuit cameras at Kotla had Ratan Lal, the dressing room in-charge at the stadium for more than 25 years, and his son Pankaj walking away with a 32-inch LCD television set. Though the video, which The Indian Express had accessed, was inconclusive, top DDCA officials alleged that Ratan and his son were involved in the theft of the television. This was followed by an FIR being lodged against the two. In a tragic twist to the episode on Wednesday, Lal passed away following a massive cardiac arrest.

Confirming the registering of the FIR, a senior police officer said that the investigation officer approached Lal. “Investigation is still on and Lal’s son will be called for questioning in the coming days,” the officer said.

Ratan’s death has now triggered a series allegations with many at Kotla saying the 48-year-old was merely moving the TV set to the store room. Sunil Sharma, a representative of DDCA’s working union, has come out in support of his departed colleague. “He has worked here for more than 25 years. Why will he decide to steal a television now?” he asked.

“The video doesn’t in anyway show that Lal and his son had fled with the television set. In fact, he had only asked his son to shift it from the dressing room to the store room situated on the ground floor as he feared it would get damaged. The said television set was later duly retrieved on Thursday morning… so how does the question of theft even arise?” Sharma added.

On Friday afternoon, Sharma and other DDCA workers met Ravi Manchanda, the IPL in-charge at Kotla.

Past and present cricketers too expressed grief and shock over the death of the man who was a regular feature at Kotla for past several decades. One among them was Rahul Sanghvi, Delhi’s former left-arm spinner, who had plied his trade on the domestic circuit in the 1990s. “This is sad news. I am really not aware of the FIR or any of the other events leading to his death. But all-in-all he was a very able dressing room in-charge. He knew very well what the players wanted and would get everything in order. In fact, he had even travelled with the team on certain occasions. In fact, I could trust him even with my wallet,” he opined.

