Wherever there’s franchise cricket, Indian money follows

South Africa could be cricket’s next big destination for Indian owners and sponsors after the Caribbean. (Source: BCCI) South Africa could be cricket’s next big destination for Indian owners and sponsors after the Caribbean. (Source: BCCI)

Earlier this week, the world was again reminded that Indian companies fuel cricket globally. Out of the 150 entities expressing interest to be part of Cricket South Africa’s proposed Global T20 League, 35 per cent had their base in India. Tushar Bhaduri looks at how SA could be cricket’s next big destination for Indian owners and sponsors after the Caribbean:

Indian investors in the Caribbean Premier League: Hero is the title sponsor

Red Chillies Entertainment (co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta), who own the Kolkata Knight Riders, have also acquired the Trinidad and Tobago franchise, and renamed it Trinbago Knight Riders.

Now with a large number of Indian investors expressing interest in buying the eight South African franchises, the Rainbow Nation is all set to be the next frontier to be conquered.

Why the need to rope in Indian investors?

Since their own domestic market may not provide the financial backing they want, many boards are keen to look overseas – India, specifically. The figures quoted may not be comparable to those of the IPL, but should be significant enough to transform the financial situation of any board.

What is in it for the investors?

Indian investors would like to put money in a country where they have business interests, says Raghu Iyer, CEO of RPG Sports, owners of the IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants. “The proposition needs to be viable. If the company already has a presence in that country, acquiring a team there can have a rub-off effect,” the former head of the Rajasthan Royals said. Also, if owning a team provides access to business czars, movie stars and celebrities, it could be a big benefit. The presence of a big Indian diaspora could also be a factor.Trinidad and Tobago has a sizeable population of Indian descent, which would have already heard of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, watched their movies and may be already under the spell of their stardom. “The decision to invest in a league is never an emotional one,” Iyer said.

South Africa, too, has a big population of Asian descent, and if an Indian entity does buy a franchise, especially one based in Durban which has a huge proportion of people of Indian and Pakistani origin, it could be a win-win situation for all concerned. South Africa is also in a favourable time zone, a vital factor for the Indian television market. If the top international players, including the high-profile Indians, are in action, it will only add to the league’s attractiveness.

New frontiers

After the Caribbean and South Africa, another high-profile domestic T20 league on the anvil is the eight-team regional competition proposed in England, separate from the traditional county-based structure. It is likely to start in 2020 and with a big Indian diaspora in Britain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) could also look towards India for a helping hand. Buying a team based in and around London or Birmingham by a well-known Indian could be a good business move.

Australia’s Big Bash League is likely to add to its eight teams after the 2017-18 season. At present, the franchises are owned by the state associations, but a CA delegation had met prospective buyers in Mumbai and Delhi in 2011. Various suitors in India were ready to pay good money for a stake. According to a media report, a consortium involving Sydney-based businessman Darshak Mehta was willing to cough up $5m for a 49 per cent share in the Sydney Sixers. If and when Cricket Australia allows private ownership in BBL, Indian investors can jump right in.