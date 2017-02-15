IPL 2017 Complete fixtures, schedule and time in IST: Defending champs SRH to play RCB in IPL 10 opener

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture. (Source: File) Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture. (Source: File)

The fixtures for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League have just been announced. The tournament will start on April 5 and the final match will be played on May 21 2017. In what is a repeat of last year’s final, the opening fixture is a repeat of last year’s final between current champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The tenth edition of the IPL will be spread over 47 days and will be played at 10 venues. The schedule means that each team playing 14 matches will play half of them – 7 – at home. This season, IPL action will return to the city of Indore after a long gap. The last time the city hosted IPL matches was way back in 2011.

Season 9 was an action-packed tournament which saw some brilliant performances from players of all teams. Virat Kohli stood out for his splendid run with the bat but it didn’t turn out to be enough for the RCB, who finished as runners-up. For SRH, however, it was the season to remember. Australia opener, and SRH skipper David Warner, fired on all cylinders with the bat and played a crucial role in his side’s run to the title. The first match promises to be more of the same as two quality sides, led by quality captains, take on each other.

Here’s a look at the fixtures for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL Auction for the 2017 edition will take place in Bengaluru on February 20, 2017.

Match 1: SRH vs RCB, April 5 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 2: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians, April 6 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 3: Gujarat Lions vs KKR, April 7 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 4: Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant, April 8 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 5: RCB vs Delhi Daredevils, April 8 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 6: SRH vs Gujarat Lions, April 9 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 7: Mumbai Indians vs KKR, April 9 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 8: Kings XI Punjab vs RCB, April 10 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 9: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, April 11 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 10: Mumbai Indians vs SRH, April 12 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 11: KKR vs Kings XI Punjab, April 13 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 12: RCB vs Mumbai Indians, April 14 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 13: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, April 14 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 14: KKR vs SRH, April 15 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 15: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab, April 15 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 16: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions, April 16 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 17: RCB vs Rising Pune Supergiant, April 16 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 18: Delhi Daredevils vs KKR, April 17 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 19: SRH vs Kings XI Punjab, April 17 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 20: Gujarat Lions vs RCB, April 18 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 21: SRH vs Delhi Daredevils, April 19 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 22: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, April 20 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 23: KKR vs Gujarat Lions, April 21 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 24: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians, April 22 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 25: Rising Pune Supergiant vs SRH, April 22 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 26: Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab, April 23 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 27: KKR vs RCB, April 23 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 28: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant, April 24 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 29: RCB vs SRH, April 25 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 30: Rising Pune Supergiant vs KKR, April 26 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 31: RCB vs Gujarat Lions, April 27 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 32: KKR vs Delhi Daredevils, April 28 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 33: Kings XI Punjab vs SRH, April 28 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 34: Rising Pune Supergiant vs RCB, April 29 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 35: Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians, April 29 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 36: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, April 30 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 37: SRH vs KKR, April 30 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 38: Mumbia Indians vs RCB, May 1 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 39: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lion, May 1 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 40: Delhi Daredevils vs SRH, May 2 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 41: KKR vs Rising Pune Supergiant, May 3 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 42: Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions, May 4 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 43: RCB vs Kings XI Punjab, May 5 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 44: SRH vs Rising Pune Supergiant, May 6 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 45: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, May 6 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 46: RCB vs KKR, May 7 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 47: Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions, May 7 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 48: SRH vs Mumbai Indians, May 8 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 49: Kings XI Punjab vs KKR, May 9 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 50: Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils, May 10 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 51: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, May 11 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 52: Delhi Daredevlis vs Rising Pune Super Giant, May 12 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 53: Gujarat Lions vs SRH, May 13 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 54: KKR vs Mumbai Indians, May 13 2017, 20:00 IST

Match 55: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab, May 14 2017, 16:00 IST

Match 56: Delhi Daredevils vs RCB, May 15 2017, 20:00 IST

1st Qualifier: May 16 2017, 20:00 IST

Eliminator: May 17 2017, 20:00 IST

2nd Qualifier: May 19 2017, 20:00 IST

Final: May 21 2017, 20:00 IST

