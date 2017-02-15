IPL 2017: Champions Sunrisers Hyderabad to face RCB in opening match

As per norm, the final will also be hosted by Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on May 21. (Source: PTI) As per norm, the final will also be hosted by Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on May 21. (Source: PTI)

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will host runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture of the 10th edition of Indian Premier League on April 5.

As per norm, the final will also be hosted by Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on May 21.

The tournament will be spread over 47 days across 10 venues. The schedule has been designed with each team playing 14 matches – 7 of them at home venues.

The season will also witness IPL returning to Indore for the first time since 2011.

The venue of the qualifiers and eliminator will be announced at a later date.

Among the other teams, Rising Pune Supergiants will take on Mumbai Indians on April 6 in Pune.

Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Lions on April 7 in their opening game at Rajkot.

Delhi Daredevils will take on RCB in Bengaluru on April 8 in their lung opener. On the same day, perennial underachievers Kings XI Punjab hosts Rising Supergiants for their furst match in the cash-rich tourney at their second home in Indore.