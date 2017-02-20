IPL 2017: Captain Dhoni exits, but not on his own terms

“I think Steve is a great leader. I think all the players have a great equation with him. At the end of the day, all of them are professionals. I don’t think there’s anything personal in it.” Sanjiv Goenka, RPS Owner “I think Steve is a great leader. I think all the players have a great equation with him. At the end of the day, all of them are professionals. I don’t think there’s anything personal in it.” Sanjiv Goenka, RPS Owner

Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) removed MS Dhoni as their captain, appointing Australian Steve Smith instead. According to a source, the franchise had made up its mind following the team’s seventh-place finish last year. It was Supergiants’ maiden IPL campaign, and for the first time Dhoni had failed in getting his side to the playoffs.

Once the franchise decided to move forward, incorporating the Australian model of leadership, Smith, who captains Australia across formats, became Dhoni’s natural successor. “I think Steve is a great leader. I think all the players have a great equation with him. At the end of the day, all of them are professionals. I don’t think there’s anything personal in it. It’s all in the best interests of the franchise and as professionals I think everyone should respect it,” Supergiants owner Sanjiv Goenka told The Indian Express.

Earlier, in a press release he had said: “I have the highest regard for MS Dhoni as a leader and a person. Dhoni will continue to be an important part of our team. He is supportive of the decision keeping the franchisee’s best interests in mind.”

The Supergiants had won only five matches last term and lost nine. Dhoni had scored 284 runs in 12 innings with a strike-rate of 135.23. But apart from clobbering Axar Patel for 23 runs in the final over against Kings XI Punjab in a facile contest, he had been largely subdued with the bat.

Throughout that campaign, Dhoni looked like trying to get in the groove as a Supergiants leader and player after leaving Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK, along with Rajasthan Royals, had been suspended for two years over the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal and their top players went to two new teams, RPS and Gujarat Lions, that came with a two-year contract each with the IPL. RPS bought Dhoni at the first player auction and made him their highest paid recruit.

According to the source, however, there’s a specific pattern in the RPS management operations. “They’re very much in sync with the Australian model, where performance is above everything else and everything is result-oriented. Even in football— Goenka is a co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Atletico de Kolkata —that’s the way it is,” said the source.

Despite being removed as captain, the source said Dhoni would still be part of the RPS leadership group this year.

Smith, meanwhile, is currently rated as one of the top players in world cricket. The 27-year-old finished 2016 as the officially No. 1 ranked batsman in the world. He had 1,079 runs at 71.93 in 11 Tests last year, along with 1,154 (26 matches) ODI runs and a tally of 173 runs (eight games) in T20 internationals. His Australian teammate David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL glory last season and it could that the Supergiants took a cue from their rivals and elevated Smith.

Smith’s campaign last year was cut short due to a wrist injury. Before him, Supergiants had already lost Kevin Pietersen, Faf du Plessis and Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh to injuries. In their absence, Smith was the mainstay of the Supergiants batting and scored his maiden T20 century – against Gujarat – before picking up an injury.

Starc pulls out of IPL

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has pulled out of this year’s Indian Premier League season, ending his association with his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The development comes on the eve of the IPL-10 auction, to be held in Bangalore. “The Royal Challengers Bangalore and fast bowler Mitchell Starc have mutually decided to discontinue their association ahead of the upcoming season of VIVO Indian Premier League 2017 in accordance with Regulation 41 of the IPL Player Regulations,” the BCCI said in a release.

This means, the RCB will go into the IPL will an addition purse of Rs 5 crore. “The Bangalore franchise will go into VIVO IPL Player Auction 2017 with an additional purse of INR 5 Crore and an additional slot for overseas player,” the Cricket Board added. RCB now have Rs 17.825 crore (USD 2,660,447 approx.) to spend at the auction. The left-arm pace bowler was part of the RCB franchise since 2014 but played only two tournaments for them. He missed the entire 2016 season because he was recovering from a foot fracture. In 2014, he took 14 at 28.71 apiece, with an economy of 7.49, and in 2015 he claimed 20 wickets at 14.55 apiece with an economy of 6.76.

Starc is presently in India with the touring Australian Test team for the four-match series. Starc said the pullout would allow him some space in what promises to be a busy season. “At this point in time after a long summer and with a big tour of India still ahead I think it is in my best interests, both physically and mentally, for me to have a break,” he said.