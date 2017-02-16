IPL 2017 Auction: Here’s what Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiants should look to do

IPL Auction 2017: Former CSK teammates MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina would look to have a decent season with their respective franchise in the tenth edition of the IPL. IPL Auction 2017: Former CSK teammates MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina would look to have a decent season with their respective franchise in the tenth edition of the IPL.

The tenth edition of the IPL officially commences with the player auction on February 20 in Bengaluru. Players auction is not a new phenomenon for the think tanks of these two teams and hence it is expected that by now they will have their blueprint in place. However, considering the dynamic nature of the auctions it could spring up a few surprises. But changes in gameplan can very well occur even in the last moment, so we take a look at what to expect from the debutants of last season:

IPL Auction 2017: Gujarat Lions impressed in their debut season and would be looking to go all the way this time around.

Gujarat Lions (GL): In their maiden IPL campaign, the Gujarat Lions managed to secure the top spot in the group stage. This meant that the need for change as far as the Lions were concerned is minimal and thereby they have retained their crux of Indian and foreign players. However, noticeably they have released seven of their Indian players which means that they will need reinforcements in this area. With a decent sum of money to spend the Lions will keep an eye out on hometown boy Irfan Pathan and the likes of Pawan Negi, Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron. They will also be looking at some of the handy domestic talent, such as Jaydev Unadkat, Rajagopal Sathish, Manan Sharma. (READ: IPL 2017 Fixtures)

Purse spent: 51.65 crore

Purse remaining: 14.35 crore

Total Players in the squad: 16 (limit: 25)

Overseas Players in the squad: 6 (limit: 9)

IPL Auction 2017: With plenty of players released, Pune would head into the Auction hoping to get some smart buys.

Rising Pune Supergiants: Contrary to the successful season enjoyed by the Gujarat Lions, the Rising Pune Supergiants had a completely opposite 2016 IPL debut season as they were found languishing seventh in the table. With Kevin Pietersen already released from their squad along with Dale Steyn and Amit Mishra, bringing in impact players seems to be the order of the day for Pune. So it seems a new look Supergiants will be on display this season.

The batting department looks sorted with the MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith all set to play. It is the bowling, though, which looks extremely weak and this is something that Pune will look to strengthen. India pacer Ishant Sharma is among the seven players who have listed themselves at the highest base price of INR 2 crore. Along with him is Mitchell Johnson. A few other players, featuring in the same bracket, who can do good for the team are Chris Woakes and Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins. Angelo Mathews is another player whom RPS go for as he seems like an ideal replacement for the already released Thisara Perera. Hence, with options aplenty it will really interesting to see who the Pune franchise goes after.

Purse spent: 48.5 crore

Purse remaining: INR 17.5 crore

Total Players in the squad: 17

Overseas Players in the squad: 5

