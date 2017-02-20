IPL 2017 Auction: Lest you forget, we are also here

Six players who may or may not get an IPL deal. Six players who may or may not get an IPL deal.

While 350 players go for auction for this year’s IPL, here are six players who cannot be ignored in the auction. Some came with timely knocks and some as changed cricketers.

Prithvi Shaw

17-year-old Shaw, who hit a hundred on debut in the Ranji semi-final, is the youngest batsman in the auction. He is not only excited but also hopeful that some franchise might pick him up.”I am hoping someone will pick me up in auction. More than playing IPL, for me, what is important at this moment is experience I will gain. Many of the players I have only seen on television till date especially big players. I will like to learn.”

Varun Aaron

He has gotten injured and come back stronger from it before. The 27-year-old has lowered his price-tag to Rs 30 lakh and should be a steal for a number of franchises. And while he’s still keen on focusing on his main strength that is bowling at genuine pace and taking wickets, Aaron insists on having added a few skills to his T20 repertoire. “My strength is taking wickets, and that’s why any team would pick me.”

Nathan Coulter-Nile

It’s bit of a surprise that someone of such efficient all-round utility as Nathan Coulter-Nile was released by a struggling team like Delhi Daredevils. Maybe, it’s his propensity to court injuries, or Delhi had upgrades such as Chris Morris and Carlos Brathwaite. But given his pace, consistency and death-over efficiency, he could be handy. “I’m sure some team will pick me and I’m fully fit.”

Cheteshwar Pujara

He might have missed out on the last season of IPL but Cheteshwar Pujara is hopeful to catch the fancy of a few bidders. “I cant say that I can bat like Virat kohli I but I can see myself in shoes of someone like Hashim Amla who can play in all formats. I have changed my game, if you have seen me batting even in Test , I have played a few innings where my strike rates have managed to reach ball by ball.”

Pawan Negi

Two days after Pawan Negi was picked up by the national team, he was snapped up by Delhi Daredevils at the IPL auction for Rs 8.5 crore. However, in the eight games for the Daredevils, Negi could muster only 57 runs, and bagged a solitary scalp.He was duly released. It remains to be seen if the franchises decide to splurge on Negi. As things stand, the 24-year-old’s base price is Rs 30 lakh. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” he said.

Ishank Jaggi

Just before the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, arrived the bad news that he wasn’t in the IPL auction list. But blasting off three half-centuries in four games, he sneaked into the list. First hurdle cleared, but Jaggi has in his mind a bigger point to prove. “Several times people doubt our abilities, saying domestic cricket mein bowling standard kharab hai but if I do well there than strong message goes that I can play any attack.”