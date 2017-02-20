IPL 2017 Auction: The English to cross the IPL channel

Chris Jordan is one of many England players on this IPL Auction. (Source: BCCI) Chris Jordan is one of many England players on this IPL Auction. (Source: BCCI)

While we have seen them slowly but surely make their presence felt in the IPL, the tenth edition could well see the first-real burst of English flavour. From Jason Roy to Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills to Chris Jordan, England’s era-defining shortest format stars will be in demand on Monday. The Indian Express looks at the shopping lists and purchasing power of franchises

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse: 20.9 cr

Overseas vacancies: 4

The defending champions fashioned their maiden IPL trophy triumph around their world-class pace-bowling attack. To the extent that they found even Trent Boult excess to their needs and let him go. So was Karn Sharma, leaving Hyderabad with no specialist spinner. Imran Tahir is ranked No.1 in ODIs and T20s and will be a great addition. Chinaman Lakshan Sandakan’s has left a few international batsmen in their wake already, and could add the mystery element like Mustafizur Rahman. Ben McDermott, younger son of Craig, scored a hundred in the BBL this season and will make an addition as a back-up wicket-keeper.

Delhi Daredevils

Purse: Rs 23.1 crore

Overseas vacancies: 4

With the nucleus retained, the Delhi is youth-based. Kagiso Rabada is a right-fit at Rs 1 crore but he won’t be around post early May. Kiwi Lockie Ferguson (Rs 50 lakh) is relatively unknown, but has pace and wicket-taking ability that Delhi lacks. Varun Aaron and RP Singh are steals at Rs 30 lakh each. A fast-bowling all-rounder at No.8 will be crucial once Chris Morris leaves in the second-half. So Chris Jordan and Colin de Grandhomme seem bargain buys at Rs.50 lakh. De Kock and JP Duminy will be around for a month but the batting bench is sparse. Rahul Dravid usually likes to go low-key in the auction.

Mumbai Indians

Purse: 11.55 crore

Overseas vacancies: 4

Mumbai Indians generally enter the auction room with focus on reeling the big fish in. And you would expect them to go gung-ho after Ben Stokes. With Corey Anderson released, the stage is perfectly set for the explosive England all-rounder. They could do with an explosive opener and Jason Roy is both the flavour-of-the-season, just like Mumbai like it, and he will last the distance too. Will his struggle against spin be a bugbear? Their bowling stocks are quite plentiful though an additional local spinner like M Ashwin or even Pravin Tambe will strengthen it further. Their purse-strings are a little tight this time around.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse: 17.82 crore

Overseas vacancies: 2

Before Mitchell Starc parted ways on the eve of the auction, RCB looked so spoilt for choices. He leaves a big hole behind but also Rs. 5 crore in the RCB purse. Trent Boult could be the perfect man to step in, and his Rs.1.5 crore price-tag doesn’t seem too much. They had already released a number of fast bowlers and could at the most do well with just adding a couple, probably one foreign and one local. Virat Kohli likes having pacers with genuine pace and Rabada could serve them well, or Mills who could be the wicket-taker they lacked against Ben Cutting’s match-turning assault in the IPL final last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse: 19.75 crore

Overseas vacancies: 6

KKR have the most depleted roster at the moment and expect their paddle to remain raised on Monday. Ben Stokes will be the perfect replacement for Andre Russell, serving a one-year ban. They won’t mind splurging on Stokes, who though will leave in May. This makes de Grandhomme a great additional buy. Darren Sammy might have slipped off the radar, but he still remains a destructive option down the order. Marlon Samuels could stabilise the middle-order. As they don’t have a single overseas pacer, they have options in Pat Cummins (Rs 2 crore) to relatively cheaper options in Kyle Abbott and Lungi Ngidi, who’s considered a death specialist.

Rising Pune Supergiants

Purse: 17.5 crore

Overseas vacancies: 4

What they lacked was fire-power down the order and in the bowling ranks. Their shopping-list is certain to include the likes of Stokes, de Grandhomme and even Corey Anderson. An explosive opener like Evin Lewis (50 lakh) or Alex Hales will add the much-needed impetus to an otherwise same-paced top-order which includes the likes of Rahane, Smith and du Plessis. With only four overseas slots left though, expect Pune to go for a few Indian fast bowlers, even Ishant Sharma, with maybe one not-too expensive foreign import. R Ashwin was under-bowled last year and he’s without a proper Indian ally in the spin department if Adam Zampa doesn’t make the cut.

Gujarat Lions

Purse: 14.35 crore

Overseas vacancies: 3

Despite equipped with destructive openers, a lack of depth in batting showed up in their defeats in both playoff matches last year. They will be well-served with the addition of someone like the improved Wayne Parnell or Mitchell Santner, who will bolster their depleted spin ranks. Asela Gunaratne couldn’t have chosen a better time than half-a-day before the auction starts to show his T20 calibre and expect his series-winning knock against Australia to impact his eventual price-tag. They are also without enough out-and-out fast bowlers, and they would like to fetch one overseas pacer and a couple of Indian ones. They might have to settle for a lesser-known pacer like a Kesrick Williams.

Kings XI Punjab

Purse: Rs 23.35 crore

Overseas vacancies: Four

Punjab will be pleased with purchasing power (Rs 23.35 crore). Having said that, they have limited purchasing options, having retained 19 players from last year’s squad. This leaves them with room to include only eight players, which includes four foreign players. Mitchell Johnson’s release gives them options to include two more fast bowlers, preferably overseas. As far as spin bowling goes, they are heavily reliant on the likes of all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Axar Patel. Virender Sehwag, the franchise’s head of operations, said they were gauging an Indian spinner as a back-up option. Hence, someone like Pawan Negi could be a resourceful option.