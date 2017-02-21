IPL 2017 Auction: ‘Excited to be part of MS Dhoni’s and Steve Smith’s team’, says Ben Stokes

IPL Auction 2017: Ben Stokes made it clear that he will be available for most of the IPL this year. ( Source: File) IPL Auction 2017: Ben Stokes made it clear that he will be available for most of the IPL this year. ( Source: File)

In a Facebook Live chat on Monday evening, Ben Stokes said that he was upbeat about joining his new franchise and teammates in Rising Pune Supergiants and playing in the 2017 IPL.

“I am really looking forward to play with MS Dhoni and Steven Smith. It will be great to share the dressing room with both these players. Dhoni is one of the biggest players in the world and Smith too is one of the best. While I have had some heated moments against Smith, looking forward to play alongside him. He is an amazing player,” Stokes said in a Facebook chat on his official page.

Pune being the home ground for Supergiants, Stokes is eagerly waiting to get on to the field. “Pune is one of my favourite grounds. I had a great time during the ODI series against India and I am looking forward to coming back at this venue.”

Stokes, recently named England’s Test vice-captain, also made it clear that he will be available for most of the IPL. “I might miss only the last group game. I will play most of it. I will probably play the full season. I am looking forward to playing plenty of T20 cricket, something we don’t get to do as England players,” he said.

Hoping that more English players would play IPL in the future Stokes said, “Both Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler have had nothing but high praise for the tournament. Hopefully, you will see more England players in the future in this tournament.” Meanwhile, Stokes added that he followed the live auction on Twitter as the live feed wasn’t working properly.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will earn Rs 14.5 crore for playing in the Indian Premier League auction after being signed by the Rising Pune Supergiants.

The 25-year-old becomes the highest paid international player as he takes part in the competition for the first time.

