IPL 2017: Zaheer Khan is the laziest on field, says Yuvraj Singh

In a latest chat show Yuvraj Singh revealed his lighter side and joked about life and former teammates. Responding to Zaheer Khan’s taunt that Yuvraj is incapable of cooking , Yuvraj retorts that Zaheer should not be making tall claims as he has eaten omelettes made by himself. Yuvraj also claimed that when it comes to being lazy on field it is none other than Zaheer himself.

He also spoke about how cancer changed his life. “I can’t really explain it because it is something which is unheard of. It was very hard to digest. To win the World Cup and be the Man of the Series, that’s like peaking in your career. And then you realise that you have been diagnosed with cancer. Close friends, relatives and parents actually know what I went through,” Yuvraj said. and added, ” It actually humbles you. It makes you realise that anything can happen in life. You got to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. ”

He also joked about the fact that he isn’t into partying anymore. “Age, time, marriage. Basically, marriage. I think with time, we have evolved,” Yuvraj said of how married life changed him.

He then went to describes the funnier aspects of playing for the Punjab state team. Speaking about the alleged age fraud scandals, Yuvraj joked that a coach once said, “If you are 15 years old on paper, then behave like it on the field too.”

Later on in the chat show Yuvraj also revealed that his wife Hazel Keech is the only bowler at home and that she bowls innumerable bouncers at him without any warning.

