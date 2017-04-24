Latest News

Zaheer Khan gets engaged to Sagarika Ghatge: Fellow cricketers wish couple

Former India pacer and Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan took to Twitter to announce his engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 24, 2017 11:57 pm
Zaheer Khan took to Twitter to announce his engagement with Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Twitter)

After Zaheer Khan announced the news of his engagement with rumored girlfriend and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. Wishes poured in from cricketers for the newly engaged couple on various social media platforms. Zaheer, who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the on-going IPL season, tweeted a photo of him with Sagarika. “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge,” Zaheer wrote on Twitter. Right after the 38-year old bowler announced the good news, Sagarika too posted a photo with the former Indian pacer which said “Partners for Life!!!”

Zaheer and Ghatge were reported to be dating for some time now, but neither had earlier spoken in public about their relationship.

Sagarika Ghatge has been present in numerous Delhi Daredevils. This season she was seen in the Delhi dugout during their match against Rising Pune Supergiant, the second game this season. was also present during Delhi Daredevils’ match. against Rising Pune Supergiant.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 11:54 pm
