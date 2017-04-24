Zaheer Khan gets engaged to Sagarika Ghatge: Fellow cricketers wish couple

Zaheer Khan took to Twitter to announce his engagement with Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Twitter) Zaheer Khan took to Twitter to announce his engagement with Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Twitter)

After Zaheer Khan announced the news of his engagement with rumored girlfriend and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. Wishes poured in from cricketers for the newly engaged couple on various social media platforms. Zaheer, who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the on-going IPL season, tweeted a photo of him with Sagarika. “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge,” Zaheer wrote on Twitter. Right after the 38-year old bowler announced the good news, Sagarika too posted a photo with the former Indian pacer which said “Partners for Life!!!”

Zaheer and Ghatge were reported to be dating for some time now, but neither had earlier spoken in public about their relationship.

Wish you a wonderful, happy life together; full of many such good choices! http://t.co/6i05TY0sNs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 24 April 2017

Many Congratulations Zak. Wish you both a wonderful life ahead @ImZaheer . http://t.co/sdMzR06ytZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 24 April 2017

Welcome to the other side fella hope it’s always bright for both of u many congrats and very happy for you guys @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/79r1fPDvoM — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 24 April 2017

Sagarika Ghatge has been present in numerous Delhi Daredevils. This season she was seen in the Delhi dugout during their match against Rising Pune Supergiant, the second game this season. was also present during Delhi Daredevils’ match. against Rising Pune Supergiant.

