Zaheer Khan announces engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan on Monday announced engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge in the midst of IPL 10.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 24, 2017 9:59 pm
Sagarika Ghatge was also present during Delhi Daredevils’ match. (Source: File)

Zaheer Khan, who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the on-going season of IPL, took to social media on Monday to announce his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge,” Zaheer wrote on Twitter.

Zaheer-led side is currently sixth in the points table with just two wins from six games. He has played 95 IPL matches so far is one wicket short of his 100th wicket.

The 38-year old made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, he played next two seasons for Mumbai Indians. He later joined Bangalore in 2011 and was with the franchise till 2013. He was later bought by Delhi during the eighth edition of IPL and has been with the franchise ever since then.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 9:43 pm
IPL Fixtures

TODAY

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata