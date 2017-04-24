Zaheer Khan announces engagement with actress Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge was also present during Delhi Daredevils’ match. (Source: File) Sagarika Ghatge was also present during Delhi Daredevils’ match. (Source: File)

Zaheer Khan, who is leading Delhi Daredevils in the on-going season of IPL, took to social media on Monday to announce his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge,” Zaheer wrote on Twitter.

Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 24 April 2017

Zaheer-led side is currently sixth in the points table with just two wins from six games. He has played 95 IPL matches so far is one wicket short of his 100th wicket.

The 38-year old made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, he played next two seasons for Mumbai Indians. He later joined Bangalore in 2011 and was with the franchise till 2013. He was later bought by Delhi during the eighth edition of IPL and has been with the franchise ever since then.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 9:43 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd