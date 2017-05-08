Latest News

Zaheer Khan, fiance Sagarika Ghatge attend Delhi Daredevils’ 10th anniversary celebrations

Zaheer Khan was pictured along with fiance Sagarika Ghatge at Delhi Daredevils' 10th year anniversary celebrations.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 8, 2017 10:09 pm
delhi daredevils, zaheer khan, zaheer khan delhi daredevils, zaheer khan wife, zaheer khan fiance, zaheer sagarika, ipl 10, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Zaheer Khan has been the captain of the Delhi franchise since 2016. (Source: Twitter)

The Delhi Daredevils put up an image of Zaheer Khan and fiance Sagarika Ghatge celebrating the 10th anniversary of the team. Each franchisee that are part of the Indian Premier League since its inception had their own celebration of its 10th anniversary. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Zaheer recently announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge on his social media handles. He has been the captain of the Delhi franchise since 2016 as part of a general overhaul in the Daredevils’ personnel.

The franchisee tweeted photos of the celebration. Players such as Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson were also present on the occasion.

Delhi Daredevils have been one of the six teams currently playing in the IPL who have been one of the founding members of the league back in 2008. Although they have never reached the finals, they have topped the IPL table twice, the only team to have done so apart from Chennai Super Kings. But they have been perpetual under performers otherwise, even finishing bottom of the table on a few occasions.

This season, Delhi started well but since have tapered off. They have won four and lost seven of the 11 matches they have played so far and are second to bottom on the league standings. Their most recent match was a 146-run defeat to table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Chasing a mammoth total of 213, Delhi were bundled out for 66 in just under 14 overs. It is the biggest margin of defeat ever suffered by a team in IPL history.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi