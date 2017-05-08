Zaheer Khan, fiance Sagarika Ghatge attend Delhi Daredevils’ 10th anniversary celebrations

Zaheer Khan has been the captain of the Delhi franchise since 2016. (Source: Twitter) Zaheer Khan has been the captain of the Delhi franchise since 2016. (Source: Twitter)

The Delhi Daredevils put up an image of Zaheer Khan and fiance Sagarika Ghatge celebrating the 10th anniversary of the team. Each franchisee that are part of the Indian Premier League since its inception had their own celebration of its 10th anniversary. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Zaheer recently announced his engagement to actor Sagarika Ghatge on his social media handles. He has been the captain of the Delhi franchise since 2016 as part of a general overhaul in the Daredevils’ personnel.

The franchisee tweeted photos of the celebration. Players such as Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson were also present on the occasion.

Delhi Daredevils have been one of the six teams currently playing in the IPL who have been one of the founding members of the league back in 2008. Although they have never reached the finals, they have topped the IPL table twice, the only team to have done so apart from Chennai Super Kings. But they have been perpetual under performers otherwise, even finishing bottom of the table on a few occasions.

This season, Delhi started well but since have tapered off. They have won four and lost seven of the 11 matches they have played so far and are second to bottom on the league standings. Their most recent match was a 146-run defeat to table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Chasing a mammoth total of 213, Delhi were bundled out for 66 in just under 14 overs. It is the biggest margin of defeat ever suffered by a team in IPL history.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd