IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli set social media abuzz in first week

IPL 2017: Some of the most popular faces to feature in the league took a selfie together. (Source: Instagram) IPL 2017: Some of the most popular faces to feature in the league took a selfie together. (Source: Instagram)

Indian Premier League in the tenth edition has only been live for five days and it has already garnered plenty of attention – as it always does. Ever since the India – Australia Test series drew to a close, the conversation shifted from unlimited overs cricket to T20 cricket. The discussions shifted from India, Australia, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Amid that, the conversations on social media have also moved to all things IPL. From the opening ceremony, player composition, captains, team colours, everything gets the fans going and that is the flavour of the cash-rich league.

With plenty of fans lining up outside the stadiums in expected glee to see their superstars in action, some glue themselves to their television sets to watch the action on the cricket pitch. But both sets of fans take to social media to interact with their favourite superstars, teams and the league itself. The action on the pitch is on in full flow and fever, we take a look at what is happening behind the scenes on social media. It includes the players hanging out with each other, getting ready for the matches, and unwind amid a packed calendar.

Kohli is a popular theme when it comes to activity on social media. And it gets even more surprising when considering the fact that he’s yet to play a ball with RCB.

Top Posts on Facebook:

On Facebook, the most popular post surrounding a player is video clip of Yuvraj Singh scoring a blistering fifty to take SRH over the winning line against RCB.

The second most popular post is Kohli driving his RCB side forward in a jeep.

Mumbai Indians’ owner Nita Ambani push a #ReadAStory campaign encouraging people to volunteer and read to kids.

Top Posts on Instagram:

On the social photo sharing network Instagram, there was equal excitement and enthusiasm displayed by fans towards the players, teams and the IPL 2017. Top picture on Instagram saw Kohli posing with AB De Villiers with a fitting hashtags of “#woundedwarriors” and “#brotherfromanothermother”.

Sachin Tendulkar’s video encouraging people to wear the helmet also drew plenty of interest and was doubly beneficial to get a person with a voice, a popular voice, pushing for road safety.

In another popular post, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture with his son AbRam at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

This is just the madness and enthralling stuff from five days of the IPL. There’s plenty yet to be played!

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd