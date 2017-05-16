Yuvraj Singh to undergo fitness test, Ashish Nehra out for rest of IPL season

Ashish Nehra has been important in the death overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. (Source: AP) Ashish Nehra has been important in the death overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. (Source: AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody announced that pacer Ashish Nehra is unfit to play for the remainder of this season of the Indian Premier League. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Ashish Nehra won’t be fit for the remainder of the tournament,” he told media in an interaction ahead of their IPL eliminator clash between Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy stadium

Moody also said that Yuvraj Singh’s availability will be confirmed only after the batsman undergoes a fitness test on Tuesday. “Yuvraj will be undergoing a fitness test this evening. We will be giving him obviously the opportunity to prove his fitness,” he said.

Nehra was forced off the field due to a hamstring strain during SRH’s league match against Rising Pune Supergiant on May 6. Sunrisers went on to lose that match by 12 runs.

Ashish Nehra has been important in the death overs for SRH and has also been the man to bowl the first few overs for the side. Against KKR, who have Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine as openers, Nehra’s absence wjll be felt by the defending champions.

Nehra has been injury-prone. He has featured in only 8 of the 17 fixtures last season, while this season he has played 6 out of 14.

Yuvraj Singh had sustained a finger injury during SRH’s match against Mumbai Indians. He has also been included in the Indian squad that travels to England to play in the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will play against each other in the eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

