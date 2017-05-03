IPL 2017, DD vs SRH: Senior Yuvraj Singh shows generous gesture towards youngster Rishabh Pant, see pic

Yuvraj Singh tied Rishabh Pant’s shoe lace in the middle of the match in Delhi. (Source: BCCI) Yuvraj Singh tied Rishabh Pant’s shoe lace in the middle of the match in Delhi. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier League apart from revealing the talent of youngsters has also unfolded some good, nice gestures of senior players towards the young guns. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Yuvraj Singh in this edition of the Indian Premier league has been involved in two of these instances where he first came in support of Siddharth Kaul when he was shouldered by Robin Uthappa during their match with Kolkata Knight Riders.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The left-handed batsman has now come up with yet another instance of the same during Sunrisers’ match against Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday.

Delhi batsman Rishabh Pant’s left-shoe lace got untied while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yuvraj who was standing near Rishabh came up to him and immediately bent down to tie the lace. Despite being one of the most senior players, Yuvraj didn’t hesitate to offer help to Delhi youngster.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad after riding on Yuvraj Singh’s unbeaten 70 runs posted 185/3 in 20 overs. While the Hyderabad batsmen didn’t disappoint spectators with the bat, for Delhi Daredevils it was Amit Mishra who emerged to be the pick of the bowlers.

The leggie returned with the figures of 23/1 in 4 overs at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. In reply, the home side saw youngsters stepping in for their side. Sanju Samson and acting captain Karun Nair gave them a perfect start while Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant capitalised on the beginning they got.

But it was Corey Anderson’s batting display in the middle-order that help Delhi cruise to victory to improve their rankings in the points table. Delhi won the match by 6 wickets and are presently placed at number 6th spot.

