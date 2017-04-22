Injuries healed, but insurance amount unpaid

Nehra is yet to get the full insurance amount from 2011 when he missed the World Cup final, and the subsequent IPL season due to an injury. (Source: File Photo) Nehra is yet to get the full insurance amount from 2011 when he missed the World Cup final, and the subsequent IPL season due to an injury. (Source: File Photo)

The Indian cricket board has been going to town about its players’ insurance policy for some time now, but it has emerged that even senior cricketers are still waiting for their insurance money. Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra, both contracted players, had to miss out IPL-9 season because of injury but are still awaiting their full settlement. Not only that, Nehra is yet to get the full insurance amount from 2011 when he missed the world cup final, and the subsequent IPL season due to an injury.

The Indian board had come up with IPL insurance policy for all the centrally contracted players. The scheme had been introduced before the fourth edition of the tournament, following a discussion between then BCCI secretary N Srinivasan and the Indian team players. It compensates the players in case of IPL non-appearance/unavailability because of injury/accident and illness/sickness. If a contracted player picks up an injury while playing for India and misses the IPL fully or partially, he becomes eligible for compensation. The scheme is not applicable to non-contracted players.

Nehra was injured and ruled out of ninth edition of IPL after he sustained a significant hamstring tendon injury and Yuvraj had to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2016 due to ankle injury while playing against Australia during the World T20 held in India last year. The Indian Express also understands that Nehra is still awaiting his insurance money of 2011. The left-arm seamer had fractured his middle-finger on his right hand and had to miss the 2011 World Cup final. The fracture finger had ensured Nehra had to miss out 2011 IPL for Pune Warriors.

Partial payment

BCCI officials said that Nehra had got part payment but 60 per cent of payment is still pending. It is not clear why board till date has not released payment of these well-known Indian players. As per injury claim policy, the compensation amount gets proportionately adjusted according to a player’s total contract amount vis-a-vis the number of matches he misses. In case, of partial absence, players’ compensation is equally shared by the BCCI and the respective franchise. If a player misses the tournament in its entirety, the Indian Crciket Board pays the whole amount.

BCCI every year insures more than 30 players who are centrally contracted and this year the sum is for Rs 128.7 crore. The cricket board pays a premium in excess of Rs 4 crore. This year a six-month long home season seems to have taken its toll on the Indian team cricketers with as many as six of them nursing injuries. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav had missed a segment of the IPL 10, while R Ashwin, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul are ruled out for the entire duration of the tournament.

