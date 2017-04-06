IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s pleasing personality has infectious effect on others, says Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques scored 52 which included three fours and two sixes. (Source: PTI) Moises Henriques scored 52 which included three fours and two sixes. (Source: PTI)

A relentless war of words might have marred the recently-concluded Test series between India and Australia, but Moises Henriques has said that the IPL will break barriers and bring the players closer.

“It (IPL) breaks down those barriers and you get to know players off the field which is probably the most important piece to know,” Henriques, who is a key all-rounder for Sunrisers Hyderabad, told reporters.

“Once you get to know people and what they are like off the field, that’s when you start building true friendships. What happens on the field that’s competitive, that’s emotional. But when you slow down, when you realise, there are absolutely more important than cricket.

“You go to families and friends, that’s when I guess you start develop some new relationships,” the Australian cricketer said.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs here last night in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League season 10.

Happy to be a part of the Hyderabad outfit, Henriques said all the team members are gelling well.

“The likes of Yuvraj Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are very humble and their pleasing personality has an infectious effect on others,” said Henriques, who scored a valuable 52 on Thursday.

