Yuvraj Singh almost knocks out Vijay Shankar with a powerful drive, watch video

Yuvraj Singh smashed two fours in his innings of nine runs before he was dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Yuvraj Singh smashed two fours in his innings of nine runs before he was dismissed by Umesh Yadav.

Well before rain halted the IPL 2017 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions hopes of staying alive in the competition were washed off. Restricted to 128/7, only rain could have saved them as there were not enough runs for the bowlers to defend. After put into bat, they got a steady stand between David Warner and Kane Williamson but it was a downward journey after the pair departed in quick succession.

Yuvraj Singh and Vijay Shankar did look to steady the ship and accelerate but they too didn’t last long. However, during the brief partnership Yuvraj played an uppish drive, with full force, and almost knocked out Shankar at the non-striker’s end. Aggression was need of the hour and Yuvraj was just doing the required job. In the 15th over, bowled by Piyush Chawla, the leggie tossed one up and the left-hander went hard. So hard that he nearly cleaned up Shankar.

The right-hander was quick to get out of the way and allowed SRH four very crucial runs. There were all smiles and the crowd hoped for more but that wasn’t the case to be as Yuvraj soon miscued the pull to the fielder in the deep and made the long walk back after scoring just nine runs. Shankar stayed for a bit but departed when the team needed him the most. In the end, KKR, chasing the revised target of 48 in six overs, crossed the line with seven wickets in hand.

