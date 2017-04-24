IPL 2017: Youngsters will turn it around for the Delhi Daredevils, says coach Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid said that he believes the youngsters will turn it around for the Delhi Daredevils in the next few matches. (Source: PTI) Rahul Dravid said that he believes the youngsters will turn it around for the Delhi Daredevils in the next few matches. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Daredevils had made a bright start to the season when they won two of their first three matches. A string of shoddy batting performances have somewhat derailed their campaign. They are now sixth on the IPL table having recorded just two victories in six matches.

The prominence given to youngsters has been a feature this season for the Delhi Daredevils. While the strategy has clicked for them with players like Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Sam Billings delivering on occassions but it has been questioned after their recent performances. But their coach Rahul Dravid said that he still has “full faith in youngsters.” “The league is still at the halfway stage,” he said, “It’s kind of funny that we are still sixth in the table with the highest net run rate (second highest to KKR). So I have full faith in our youngsters that they will turn it around in the next 7-8 matches.”

On a different note, Dravid hailed the trend that has emerged during in the last decade in Indian cricket. “We have seen over time how talented cricketers from small towns have gone on to represent the country with distinction. This is because they had the requisite skill set and also proper training was available for them. This is something commendable,” Dravid concluded.

Players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja burst into the public spotlight due to their performances in the IPL.

Delhi Daredevils next play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 28.

