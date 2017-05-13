You will continue to see Australians cricketers being part of IPL, says Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke has earlier played for PWI in the Indian Premier League. (Source: AP) Michael Clarke has earlier played for PWI in the Indian Premier League. (Source: AP)

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke is confident players like David Warner and Steven Smith will continue playing Indian Premier League after Cricket Australia tried to stop some of its players to be a part of cash-rich league.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Warner will be coming to the IPL. Smith will be coming as well. They love it over here. I don’t know one Australia cricketer, who does not have a good time after playing in the IPL. You will continue to see Australians cricketers being a part of the IPL. I am certainly coming back, not to play though (laughs),” Clarke said.

Talking about Indian Premier League, Clarke added that he feels lucky to be a part of this league as a player.

“I don’t think it’s fair for me to comment on something I don’t know enough about. I was given every opportunity in my career to play in IPL. Unfortunately, injuries restricted my career in IPL. I was fortunate to play one year with Pune Warriors back then and enjoyed. It’s a wonderful tournament and a great thing for cricket. There’s room for three formats,” added former Pune Warriors India player.

Hailing the importance of IPL, the former Australian cricketer said that it is a good platform to nurture young players.

“Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), Nitish Rana from Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant from Delhi Daredevils. There’s so much of talent in Indian cricket and that’s why I love IPL. IPL exposes talents at a young age. Big Bash League has done exactly the same.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd