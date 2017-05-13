Latest News

You will continue to see Australians cricketers being part of IPL, says Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke is confident players like David Warner and Steven Smith will continue playing Indian Premier League.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 13, 2017 5:51 pm
Indian Premier League, v news, Indian Premier League updates, IPL, Michael Clarke, Clarke Australia, David Warner, Steven Smith, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Michael Clarke has earlier played for PWI in the Indian Premier League. (Source: AP)

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke is confident players like David Warner and Steven Smith will continue playing Indian Premier League after Cricket Australia tried to stop some of its players to be a part of cash-rich league.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Warner will be coming to the IPL. Smith will be coming as well. They love it over here. I don’t know one Australia cricketer, who does not have a good time after playing in the IPL. You will continue to see Australians cricketers being a part of the IPL. I am certainly coming back, not to play though (laughs),” Clarke said.

Talking about Indian Premier League, Clarke added that he feels lucky to be a part of this league as a player.

“I don’t think it’s fair for me to comment on something I don’t know enough about. I was given every opportunity in my career to play in IPL. Unfortunately, injuries restricted my career in IPL. I was fortunate to play one year with Pune Warriors back then and enjoyed. It’s a wonderful tournament and a great thing for cricket. There’s room for three formats,” added former Pune Warriors India player.

Hailing the importance of IPL, the former Australian cricketer said that it is a good platform to nurture young players.

“Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), Nitish Rana from Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant from Delhi Daredevils. There’s so much of talent in Indian cricket and that’s why I love IPL. IPL exposes talents at a young age. Big Bash League has done exactly the same.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur
TODAY

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai