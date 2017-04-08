IPL 2017: Won’t read too much into one loss of Gujarat Lions, says SRH coach Tom Moody

Tom Moody coached Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 9 final. (Source: Express file photo) Tom Moody coached Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 9 final. (Source: Express file photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said his team would not read too much into Gujarat Lions humiliating loss in the previous game and instead look to put their best foot forward when they clash against them tomorrow.

“We got to remember that Gujarat Lions were the finalists last year. I don’t read too much into one loss they have had, and read too much into the first victory we have had,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

Gujarat Lions were demolished by the Kolkata Knight Riders last night, while Sunrisers posted a comfortable 35-run win in their opening game against a depleted Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Moody said his team was keen on improving their game.

“The most important thing is continue to do the things very well and look at areas where we can improve,” he said.

He said the best possible team would be picked to take on each rival and as per the conditions.

“Ideally we want to keep some sort of continuity in the final XI but I think what we will do is continue to try to pick the best players for the opponents we come across and also the conditions,” he said.

Moody said Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman is expected to be available for the match in Mumbai on April 12.

“He (Rahman) is more than likely to be available for our match in Mumbai,” Moody said.

