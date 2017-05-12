IPL 2017: Will play against RPS with a nothing-to-lose attitude, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha struck an unbeaten 93 in 55 balls. (Source: PTI) Wriddhiman Saha struck an unbeaten 93 in 55 balls. (Source: PTI)

In a run fest which saw 453 runs scored by both teams, Mumbai fell short by eight runs as KXIP registered yet another victory in a must-win game. Their nothing to lose attitude has kept them afloat for a play-off berth and Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha said his team will look to employ a similar approach against Rising Pune Supergiant in their do-or-die IPL encounter.

“In the last three games, whatever we were doing batting/fielding, the target was the attitude should be of nothing to lose, execute in batting, bowling and fielding, play the natural game, then we will see what happens, we have defeated KKR and MI (and) we will try to play against Pune as we played in these two games,” Saha told reporters at the post-match conference last night.

Saha, who struck an unbeaten 93 in 55 balls spoke about his batting and said,” I was asked to play hard in the first six overs and there was a good partnership with (Martin) Guptill and we continued the momentum, it feels good after performing well,” he said.

On Mohit Sharma’s last over Saha said, “(Before) the last over I did not come to the bowler (Mohit), they (Mohit, Glenn Maxwell) were discussing that (Kieron) Pollard was hitting well, but he was tired, so if he was bowled a yorker, it would be tough for him,” Saha said.

“Initially, Mohit tried the slower ball, which is his strength but after being hit for a six, he came to the team (members) to discuss,” explained Saha.

Saha said that the team knew if they can hold the proceedings until the end, they would be in the game.

“The match was a roller coaster. They did good batting initially, we took wickets in the middle. Then Hardik (Pandya) and Pollard hammered, it was a close game and we thought if we could hold until the end, then (we are there in the game),” he added.

