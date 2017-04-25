When Wankhede stadium sung Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar celebrating his 44th birthday. Sachin Tendulkar celebrating his 44th birthday.

There is no lack of wishes that are poring in for Sachin Tendulkar on his 44th birthday but on wish was special. During the Mumbai Indians match against Rising Pune Supergiant, the Wankhede stadium reserved a special wish for the Master Blaster.

One by one, each person in the stadium sand the ‘happy birthday’ song for Tendulkar during the match. Many videos on social media show how the Wankhede stadium stood up and sand for Tendulkar.

Not only there was the song, Tendulkar even cut the cake during the match. In the eight over of the Pune innings, Tendulkar was seen with former Australia cricketer and currently IPL commentator Matthew Hayden who asked him to cut his birthday cake as the whole stadium wished him.

Though Tendulkar’s party was spoiled by Pune as they beat Mumbai by three runs in the 28th match of this IPL season, it was once in a lifetime moment for everyone at the Wankhede.

Chasing a target of 161 runs, Mumbai Indians could manage only 158 for the loss of eight wickets and lost their second match this season from eight matches. They still at the top of the points table.

Tendulkar has been associated with Mumbai since the start of Indian Premier League. He played five seasons and went on to score over 2000 runs including an innings where he score an unbeaten 100.Currently, Tendulkar is part of the Mumbai support staff and has the official tag of ‘icon.’

