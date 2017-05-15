When is IPL Qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at Wankhede Stadium, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Mumbai Indians finished top of the table in the IPL 2017 round robin stages. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Mumbai Indians finished top of the table in the IPL 2017 round robin stages. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

The Indian Premier League 2017 knockout stages sees a total of five IPL titles between the four sides – two each for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders; one for defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and a maiden foray into the knockouts for Rising Pune Supergiant. The first qualifier, however, will see the top two teams in the IPL table tussle it out to seal a spot in the final. Mumbai Indians finished top of the table with 20 points from their 14 games – 10 wins, 4 losses and Rising Pune Supergiant finished right below them with 18 points and a win lesser. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The teams which finish top of the table get a second bite at qualifying for the final in the second qualifier against the victor of the Eliminator. The first qualifier will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and give Mumbai a massive boost in their quest for clinching an early berth in the final.

When is the IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant?

The first qualifier in the IPL 2017 will be played on May 17, 2017 on Tuesday.

What time is the IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant?

The IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant begins on 8 PM IST (14.30 GMT). The coverage begins at 7 PM with toss at 7.30 PM.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant?

The TV channels that will be showing the IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant are those on Sony Network. The HD versions of these will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant?

You can watch the live streaming on of IPL Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

